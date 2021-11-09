At the heart of OC’s healthcare technology ecosystem | UCI News





Experts at the National Institutes of Health say that people who are lucky enough to survive a brush with COVID-19 may suffer from cardiovascular health in the future due to infection. As these millions of people join others with heart disease, they are the major murderers of men and women around the world, and there is an increasing need for affordable and accessible advanced treatments. It’s urgent.

Scientists and engineers at the Edwards Life Sciences Foundation Cardiovascular Innovation and Research Center at UCI have been expecting this result since the early days of the pandemic. Anna Grosberg, an associate professor of biomedical engineering, has formed a team of doctoral, master’s, and undergraduate students for a project to investigate the effects of coronavirus hypoxia on the heart.

Chronic cardiac condition is an important issue for the medical technology community to address, and we expect a large number of cases of cardiovascular disease after COVID-19 to occur in the coming years, so we really are We are cutting down our work. Grossberg, a tissue engineering specialist who joined the Research Center in 2012.

She is one of CIRC’s seven fully devoted faculty members, including nearly 20 partner faculty researchers. A highly productive group, CIRC Core Faculty has more than 200 name publications since the center was founded in 2009. In the meantime, he received 39 PhDs. And 25 master’s students were awarded more than $ 70 million in research funding.

Our philanthropic support and engagement with academic institutions like the UCI is one way Edwards Life Sciences is investing in successful innovation here in Orange County. Mike Mussallem Edwards Lifesciences Chairman and CEO

This is exactly what Edwards Life Sciences philanthropists expected when they made an initial investment of $ 5 million in 2007, which led to the establishment of the center. This year, Edwards gave a new $ 2.2 million gift to support the recruitment and recruitment of Naomi Chessler, a new director of CIRC and a professor of biomedical engineering at UCI Chancellors Inclusive Excellence.

According to Amanda Fowler, Head of Global Corporate Donations at Edwards, her long-standing commitment to serving undervalued people in the medical setting has appealed to senior Edwards Life Science Foundation executives of quality. It is one.

Dr. Chessler’s expertise, commitment and passion for addressing health inequalities is of great benefit to UCI’s Cardiovascular Innovation and Research Center, Fowler said. We continue to be impressed and learning about her insights into how medical technologies are innovative and designed, and how their applications differ by ethnicity and gender. A deeper understanding of health inequalities is for the philanthropy of the Every Heartbeat Matters initiative and to achieve our commitment to improving the lives of underserved structural hearts and critical care patients around the world. Is important to.

Throughout its 12-year history, CIRC has firmly established itself in the Orange County medical technology ecosystem, where Irvine-based Edwards Life Sciences is a key force. Those who have graduated from UCI with a degree in biomedical engineering or other disciplines meet the talent pipeline not only to large corporations, but also to many start-ups headquartered in the region. Edwards itself employs more than 500 UCI graduates.

One way Edwards Life Sciences is investing in successful innovation here in Orange County is charitable support and involvement with academic institutions like UCI, Edwards Chairman and CEO and UCI Foundation Councilor. One Mike Masalem says. Collaboration between industry, academia, and even healthcare providers in our area is important for building an OC as a place where people want to stay, grow, prosper, and strengthen our community. ..

According to Fowler, one of the components of the latest $ 2 million funding phase is that the new internship program trains UCI students on some of the soft skills needed to succeed in the medical technology industry. It is designed to be useful for. This includes the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer mentoring with Edwards employees and receive guidance from corporate leaders.

UCI students are very cheerful and educated, and the factors that help them grow in a healthcare technology environment like Edwards, where relationships, networking and connectivity are essential, are because they work in a variety of functions within the enterprise. It’s a softer skill, she says.

The center offers a variety of student services, including the Edwards Summer Undergraduate Research Program, which has served 85 participants to date. The Center was also awarded a Cardiovascular Applied Research and Entrepreneurship T32 Training Grant by NIH in 2013. As a result of the program, more than 12 beneficiaries have assumed roles in industry and vocational schools. Currently, another 15 people are training. The center also hosts the Cardio Start Summer Program for high school students who transitioned to virtual format in 2020.

With the generous support of the Edwards Foundation, we can explore new directions and take advantage of more opportunities that are essential to research and innovation, says Chessler. In addition, the Edwards Foundation’s commitment to underserved people is in line with the Center’s mission and vision to accelerate advances in cardiovascular health and well-being fairness.

She adds: In the future, we will be known as the center of comprehensive excellence in cardiovascular science and engineering research and innovation, making it better, faster and more accessible for members to prevent, diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease. Hope you have found a way. We hope that our trainees will be the next generation of diverse leaders in cardiovascular science, engineering and technology.

To find out more about UCI’s support for this and other activities, please visit the Brilliant Future website. Launched on October 4, 2019, the Brilliant Future Campaign aims to raise awareness and support for the UCI. By hiring 75,000 graduates and earning $ 2 billion in philanthropic investment, UCI seeks to reach new heights in student success, health and wellness, research and more. Henry Sameri Tech University plays an important role in the success of the campaign. For more information, please visit https: //brilliantfuture.uci.edu/the-henry-samueli-school-of-engineering.

