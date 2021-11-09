Hyundai goes “beyond mobility” with new campaigns focused on innovation, sustainability and intelligent technology





Hyundai is currently heading in a new direction with its “Beyond Mobility” campaign to step up humanity’s commitment to intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation.

Hyundai India today introduced a new Beyond Mobility campaign to strengthen its directives towards the need for a sustainable society in India. It is based on the company’s global view of Progress for Humanity. The new campaign consists of three pillars: innovation, sustainability and intelligent technology.

Intelligent technology

Hyundai is consistently committed to developing technology that goes beyond mobility for the future. The company is driving a new era of progress to enrich the consumer experience, one of which is Bluelink Connected Car Technology. This feature is available on eight models in India. Over 60 connected car features are available on some models.

sustainability

Focusing on this aspect, modern times aim to have a bright tomorrow for humankind. The initiative of some companies includes a 100% stormwater harvesting facility that stores up to 335,000 kiloliters of water. The brand aims to be self-sufficient in water demand by 2025. In addition, 89% of the plant’s energy demand is met by internal renewable energy resources. In the after-sales service department, Hyundai has introduced a dry wash program and the use of LED lighting to save important resources.

innovation

With digital platforms such as Click to Buy and Hyundai Mobility Membership, the company provides consumers with innovative end solutions. Users can now consider purchasing options via handheld devices.

Regarding the introduction of the campaign, SS Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said Hyundai has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its sustainable and innovative brand image as it advances technologically. As a customer-centric organization, we aim to enhance customer interaction with our brand by creating experiences that go beyond the traditional realm of mobility. We understand that time is our most valuable property and we want to provide our customers with quality time. That’s why we create memories and redefine services and experiences that exceed our customers’ expectations, thereby providing quality time. With the support of Hyundai’s global vision, Progress for Humanity, HMI’s new brand campaign, Beyond Mobility, will step up its commitment to future mobility with intelligence and sustainability.

