



Indosat Ooredoo and Google launch strategic partnership with Indonesian SMB to accelerate digitalization across the enterprise

Hold hands and unleash the digital opportunities of millions of small businesses with customized products

Joint innovations in data, 5G, and security to help businesses drive next-generation opportunities and new business models

Jakarta, Indonesia, November 8, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, Indosat Ooredoo and Google Cloud announced a new strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation across Indonesia’s consumer and corporate segments.

A multi-faceted partnership that is strongly aligned with the goals of the Indonesian Government’s Digital Economy Development Program will serve Indonesia’s SMB as a priority target segment and span many areas that are at the core of the capabilities of both organizations.

“Understanding the significant impact of pandemics on our SMB community, this partnership will provide the new and superior digital products and services that these businesses need to thrive. Through this partnership, Indosat Ooredoo Bringing new cloud-based 5G to SMBs. Effective digital solutions designed to enhance new business models and open up new markets and opportunities that were previously impossible. Digitalization between SMBs and Indonesia We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Google that will accelerate our digital transformation. Society. “

The pillar of a strategic partnership is that the two organizations work together to:

Indosat Ooredoo and Google Cloud are software as customized services aimed at digitizing Indonesian SMBs throughout the business life cycle and fully digitizing SMBs at all stages of the business journey from the day you register your business. Build a market for This includes building an online presence in Google My Business, increasing productivity in Google Workspace, expanding and automating your business in AI / ML, and providing better customer service through smart data analytics in the cloud. included. The two organizations will use the power of 5G to digitally transform businesses and communities, integrating Indosat Ooredoo’s network, Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology, and edge computing to help businesses meet real-world business challenges across the industry. Build a portfolio of 5G edge computing solutions that will enable you. By deploying Google Cloud computing and capabilities at the edge, companies can move their infrastructure from a centralized location to these edges, run applications closer to their end users, and retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment. You can build an industry-changing experience with. Another important aspect of this pillar of the partnership is that Indosat Ooredoo and Google Cloud seek to develop B2B security managed services to increase resilience and protect businesses from cybersecurity risks. Converting Indosat Ooredoo’s Unique Operations to Digital Transformation Indosat Ooredoo will modernize its infrastructure and applications on Google Cloud to continue its unique path to innovation and build cloud-first organizations. In particular, Indosat Ooredoo and Google Cloud define a clear roadmap for modernizing advanced data analytics and adopting AI / ML. This not only helps telecommunications leaders improve core operations, costs and customer experience, but also helps companies progress. Position it in the telecommunications ecosystem to identify and maximize opportunities for new business models in the future.

“The key to delivering next-generation applications and creating new customer experiences with Indosat Ooredoo is a shared culture of innovation. Working with Indosat Ooredoo to help digitize businesses of all sizes in Indonesia, the company is long-term. “Innovation and growth,” said Rob Enslin, president of Google Cloud.

About Indosat Ooredoo Indosat Ooredoo (IDX: ISAT) is a member of the Ooredoo Group and is building Indonesia’s leading digital telephone company, providing access and connectivity for everyone and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aims to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world.

As of September 2021, the company reported 62.3 million mobile customers and operates 70,109 4GBTS, which covers almost 90% of the population. Website: www.indosatooredoo.com YouTube: https: //www.youtube.com/channel/UChs2x7pZ2D8UgHz9cgrn3sQ Facebook: http: //www.facebook.com/IndosatOoredoo/

About Ooredoo Ooredoo is an international telecommunications company with operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Ooredoo serves consumers and businesses in 10 countries, delivering cutting-edge data experiences through a wide range of content and services through advanced data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenue of 22.1 billion Qatari riyals as of September 2021. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange.

Twitter: http: //www.twitter.com/Ooredoo Facebook: http: //www.facebook.com/ooredoogroup LinkedIn: http: //www.linkedin.com/company/ooredoo YouTube: www.youtube.com/ooredoogroup

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We offer enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology, all in the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Disclaimer This document may contain certain financial information and results of operations. It may also contain certain forecasts, plans, strategies, and objectives of Indosat Ooredoo. These are not statements of historical facts that are treated as forward-looking statements in that sense. Law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause real events, and Indosat Ooredoo’s future results may differ materially from those expected or indicated by such statements. I have. There is no guarantee that the results expected by Indosat Ooredoo, or the results indicated by such forward-looking statements, will be achieved.

Source Google Cloud

For more information, press @ google.com; or for more information on Indosat Ooredoo, please contact: SteveSaerang, SVP-Head of Corporate Communications, +62 816 100 930, Email: [email protected]

