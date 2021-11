IBM opens a new innovation center in Mysuru focused on hybrid cloud and AI

IBM has announced the opening of a new IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) in Mysuru, India. This is to support the region’s rapid high-tech-led economic growth and provide comprehensive hybrid cloud and AI technology consulting capabilities.

CIC specializes in design, software engineering, and analytics as an entrepreneurial start-up within IBM Consulting. CIC’s mission is to support client business transformation by leveraging delivery capabilities throughout the system development life cycle, from design to architecture to creation.

Amit Sharma, Managing Partner of Worldwide Global Delivery, said: “IBM CIC will play a key role in the digital transformation of the city-wide IT ecosystem, creating new employment opportunities to drive the next wave of innovation.”

IBM CIC aims to employ more than 10,000 staff worldwide this quarter. This is based on double-digit adoption growth at global delivery centers already this year. The company said in a statement that this continued investment in talent will expand its skill set in areas such as AI, intelligent workflows, application modernization and management, and hybrid cloud.

“This is an important achievement of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and its” spoke shore strategy “and calls for companies to be established in Mysuru and elsewhere under the Beyond Bengaluru initiative. We congratulate IBM and warmly welcome IBM CIC at Mysuru, “said Ashwath Narayana, Minister of Higher Education. IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Livelihood.

“With the contribution of IBM as a major employer, Karnataka is destined to remain and grow as a global front runner in the development of digital services and new technologies,” he added.

IBM Consulting operates eight CIC locations throughout India, including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, the Tokyo metropolitan area and Pune.

