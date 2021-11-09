NVIDIA team and Google, IBM quantum computing





As villages are needed to nurture emerging technologies, NVIDIA is working with Google Quantum AI, IBM and others to take quantum computing to the next level.

Quantum computing has the potential to solve previously unsolvable problems in areas such as drug development, climate research, machine learning, and finance. The possibilities are great, but the challenges are also great.

Today’s quantum computers are too small to be error-prone and may not be able to solve useful problems, and it is not yet clear which quantum algorithms are better than today’s classic computers.

To advance the research of quantum computing, NVIDIA announced the cuQuantum software development kit at GTC 2021 that accelerates the simulation of quantum computers in classical systems.

Simulations help researchers quickly design and test new quantum algorithms on a scale and performance not possible with current quantum hardware. It is also important to assist in the validation and benchmarking of next-generation quantum hardware.

It helped accelerate this work. Starting today, the first library of cuQuantum is in public beta and is available for download.

Called cuStateVec, it is an accelerator for state vector simulation methods. This approach tracks the complete state of the system in memory and can extend to tens of qubits.

The second library, cuTensorNet, coming out in December is an accelerator that uses the tensor network method. Some promising short-term algorithms can handle up to thousands of qubits.

Available in major frameworks

We also integrated cuStateVec into qsim. This is a state vector simulator for Google Quantum AI that can be used via Cirq, an open source framework for programming quantum computers. Users can download cuQuantum and start using it today wherever they use Cirq.

Catherine Vollgraff Heidweiller of Google Quantum AI states that quantum computing is committed to solving the difficult computing challenges beyond the reach of traditional systems. This high-performance simulation stack accelerates the work of researchers around the world developing algorithms and applications for quantum computers.

In addition, we announced the upcoming cuQuantum integration. In December, cuStateVec will be available in Qiskit Aer, IBM’s high-performance simulator framework for quantum circuits.

The big community behind cuQuantum

Our cuQuantum SDK has been adopted by many other major companies in the quantum computing industry.

National laboratories such as Oak Ridge, Argonne, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Caltech, Oxford, MIT University Research Group, and companies such as IonQ are all integrating cuQuantum into their workflows.

Pasqal, a Paris-based quantum computing startup, has purchased NVIDIA DGX POD to perform large-scale simulations on cuQuantum. Startup innovation applies to accelerating work in areas such as drug design and smart mobility.

Loic Henriet, CTO of Pasqal, states that the ability to perform powerful, large-scale simulations of quantum systems is essential to our work. The combination of cuQuantum software and DGXA100 hardware dramatically accelerates our progress.

Plugin to quantum simulation

To help developers get started, they put their simulation software in a container optimized to run on an NVIDIA DGX A100 system to create a DGX Quantum Appliance.

It includes the Google Quantum AIsCirq framework and the qsim simulator, in addition to the cuQuantum and NVIDIA HPC SDKs. This software will be available in the NGC Catalog early next year.

We used the appliance software to demonstrate best-in-class performance on key quantum computing issues such as the Shors algorithm, random quantum circuits, and variant quantum eigenvalue solvers.

Try cuQuantum to accelerate today’s quantum research.

Find out more about cuQuantum at NVIDIA GTC, which will be held online until November 11th. Watch NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huans GTC Keynote Stream on November 9th and replay.

