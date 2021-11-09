Google’s “Pet Portrait” feature found my cat’s historic twins





My cat Leias’ historic doppelgnger is thanks to the new Pet Portraits feature of the Google Arts & Culture app. The eyes are almost the same. Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo

Google finally came up with a new feature that allowed me to reach my lifelong goals: blog my baby, Leia. My goal aside, the company’s new pet portrait feature is sure to bring you some joy and help you learn something new on this lazy Monday.

PetPortraits is part of the Google Arts & Culture app, a company’s ingenious way to inspire you to check out cool pet art away from TikTok (speaking yourself) and K-dramas (speaking yourself again). is. In pet portraits, Google uses computer vision and machine learning technology to match pet photos with tens of thousands of historical artwork, including paintings, sculptures, and old photos.

Your animal companion may match ancient Egyptian figurines, vibrant Mexican street art, gentle Chinese watercolors, and more, Google wrote in a blog that announced its features on Monday.

Last week, 9to5Google discovered a new feature in Android and reported its debut on iOS.

Finding the famous historical art Doppelganger for your pet is easy. This test used a photo of a 6-month-old cat, Leia (also known as a baby in Gizmodo Slack). However, pet portraits don’t just work for cats and dogs. Google has stated in its blog that it also supports fish, birds, reptiles, horses and rabbits.

First, select the Google color camera icon in the center of the Arts & Culture app. It should automatically take you to your pet’s portrait. If you get lost, there are many other cool camera features in this part of the app, but look for the green cat icon.

When you access your pet’s portrait, Google will ask you to take a picture of your pet. At the time of writing this blog, Leia was taking a nap, so I had to use a picture of her already taken. That’s no problem either. Once you choose a photo, the rest is very easy! Google analyzes your photos and uses percentages to provide a set of results based on your pet’s similarity.

Clicking on an art will display its name and give you options to learn more about the art. In the photo I chose, Google showed me a lot of artwork, but the one that was most noticeable and interesting was the 1885 painting called Tommy by Antoinette Margot. Tommy featured the cat of American Red Cross founder Clara Bartons of the same name, and Google said the artwork matched 79% for Leia. I think this is accurate! Their colors are not very similar, but they have the same striking green eyes.

Image: Jodi Serrano / Gizmodo

According to Arts & Culture, Burton described Tommy as her loyal friend for 17 years. Artist Margot worked with Burton during the Franco-Prussian War. This painting was donated by the Clara Barton National Historic Site, which is part of the National Park Service.

Wanting to know what the other photos of Laias would bring, I decided to upload one of her doing something that is one of her favorite things. (I was working on it). The first result was an 18th century painting entitled “Portrait of a White Cat and a Little Girl” by Catherine Ruslier, with a compatibility score of 87%.

Image: Jodi Serrano / Gizmodo

The cat in the picture looks so moody that it never looks like an angry Leian angel, but only whining looks like a mother (again, except for moody). .. But the eyes are very similar.

But in this case, Art & Culture didn’t provide me with more information about the painting, though it doesn’t seem to be the fault of itself. The Atlanta Museum of Art, which contributed paintings to the app, is not explained online and is only classified as European art.

Every time you upload a photo, Pet Portraits has two options for sharing the results. You can save a collage of photos and specific artwork as an image, or create a video slideshow with all the results. I didn’t really like all the artwork I got because it was too dark or I didn’t like something like a baby, so I decided to save my favorites as follows:

Image: Jodi Serrano / Gizmodo

Well, I have to finish this blog. Because few in this world are as talkative and happy as talking about Leia. If I don’t quit, you can be confident that I will show you a collage of all my pet portraits and stay here. I love pets so please share your collage in the comments below!

