COP26 updated as the Climate Summit continues in Glasgow





4:50 am: Are regulators behind the curve for methane-reducing products?

A dairy cow wearing a wearable methane reduction mask, developed by Zelp Ltd., stands in a barn on a farm in Hertfordshire, England, on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Holly Adams | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Methane is one of the major topics in COP26, with more than 100 countries promising to reduce global warming methane emissions by 30% by 2030 in what is known as the “World Methane Pledge”. doing.

CNBC attended the summit on Tuesday morning. Geraldine Matchett, Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Royal DSM, addresses environmental issues related to global food production and consumption.

In September, Royal DSM announced a new plant for large-scale production of cattle feed supplements called Bovaer, which significantly reduces the methane produced by cattle.

The supplement is licensed in some South American countries and may have imminent regulatory approval in Europe, but the outlook is unclear in the United States, the world’s largest beef producer. ..

“When it comes to regulatory approvals in the United States and there, I think it’s natural that the process must be very diligent, as this is a new ingredient in our foods,” Matchett said in Europe and the United States. You can finally approve a methane reduction supplement that you told CNBC when asked by a regulatory agency.

“But of course, with the growing pledge and urgency of methane, which is clearly associated with climate change and methane, there may be a way to go a little faster, but I don’t want the authorities to take a shortcut, so I’ll do this. Must be right. “

Holly Eliyat

3:00 am. : Meet young activists fighting for climate change at COP26

Young protesters will attend the Fridays For Future COP26 Scotland March in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 5, 2021.

Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Youth activists at the forefront of the climate crisis can come to the COP26 Summit to seek an end to omissions and reach politicians and business leaders with the key goal of limiting global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius. I urged you to do as much as you can.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched on the rainy streets of Glasgow, Scotland over the weekend, demanding the emergency measures needed to tackle a climate emergency.

A placard with a slogan such as “COP26 Act Now!” And because many people advocated “changes in the system, not climate change,” “need action, not promise” was held in the city We will talk on the bus at the summit that continued in a closed room.

Read the whole story here.

Sam Meredith

2:20 am: Summary of Monday highlights

Former US President Barack Obama will give a speech at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 8, 2021.

Phil Noble | Reuters

Monday’s main program focused on the losses and damages caused by global warming and how countries can adapt to climate change. |

One of the highlights for many attendees was a speech to the delegation of former US President Barack Obama, warning that “there is a real shortage of time when it comes to climate.”

Obama, who was president when the United States approved the 2015 Paris Agreement, which his predecessor Donald Trump later withdrew from the United States, said, “I haven’t done enough to deal with this crisis, so I’ll do more. I’ll have to. ” He said that climate change efforts were inadequate, both individually and collectively.

There is still a lot to do at the summit. Delegations need to plan to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but there are still no clear signs that this will happen.

Holly Eliyat

1:58 am: What is the agenda on Tuesday?

Tuesday’s main focus is on key science and innovation to limit climate change.

COP26’s Science and Innovation Day will unveil new initiatives backed by a global coalition of countries, businesses and scientists.

Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government, has given all countries access to the tools needed to reduce emissions immediately in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement temperature targets. Emphasize the important role of science and innovation.

A coalition of 23 governments (clean technology, covering 95% of the world’s public investment in R & D) announces four new “innovation missions”. In this mission, countries worked together to address cities, industry, carbon dioxide removal, and the UK Government in a statement on the production of renewable fuels, chemicals and materials.

The development of gender equality and the full and meaningful participation of women and girls in combating climate change is another topic discussed on Tuesday.

Holly Eliyat

