Brand loyalty threatened by supply chain crisis — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Order cancellations and long-term delays due to supply chain crises are seriously testing British consumer brand loyalty, with 85% of young shoppers arriving at their favorites, according to an Oracle study. It states that it is better to switch labels than to wait.

The company surveyed 1,000 people. 91% were worried that the above problem would not be resolved.

77% feel a supply pinch that has been blamed for the effects of adjustments after Covid and Brexit.

Frustration and anxiety are common, with 74% of people saying that future delays can lead to permanent loss of relationships with their favorite brands.

However, confidence in technology to untwist the supply chain is strong, with 70% saying they are willing to buy from brands that know they use artificial intelligence to manage their supply chains. increase.

Emma Sutton, Chief Customer Officer of Oracle’s Business Transformation, EMEA Consulting, requires companies to be able to provide consistent and transparent services to their customers. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing your customers.

Although the supply chain is global, technology can be used to manage the supply chain from anywhere in the world, anticipate disruptions to anticipate disruptions, and keep customers up-to-date in real time.

