Microsoft will stop supporting OneDrive on Windows 8 and earlier





A simple public service ad for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users. As of March 1, 2022, Microsoft will end support for OneDrive, a cloud storage solution for these operating systems.

This means that not only will these versions of OneDrive not receive new updates, but they will also lose the ability to automatically upload files. Users can access OneDrive to manually upload and download files through their browser, or continue to use OneDrive on other devices as usual.

Microsoft states that decisions have been made to focus on new products and technologies, and of course advises users to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11 to get the most out of their software. ..

Of course, there are other cloud storage products, so if you decide to stay, it’s worth checking to see if any of them meet your needs while working on the OS. Alternatively, you can switch your gaming PC to Linux at any time. It’s easier than you think.

In most cases, we recommend switching to Windows 10 for now, even though Microsoft has urged you to use the latest operating system. With the latest Windows operating systems, there are too many problems, even if the problems are gradually resolved.

Windows 11 is pretty new, so we recommend everyone upgrade immediately, especially if you’re still using Windows 10. If you do, it’s a good idea to first look at how to optimize for your game. In particular, VBS may be enabled on some PCs.

If you’re considering upgrading to Windows 11 but need some help, we’ll cover it for you. These helpful links will give you everything you need to know before upgrading, where to download it, and how to install Windows 11.

