FaZe Swagg reveals “GODGUN” MP40 class setup at Vanguard





Call of Duty: Vanguard offers a very solid and complete multiplayer experience, but there are still some twists to resolve before being remembered as one of the great figures.

After months of leaks and rumors, Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally here. Satisfying the CoD player base can be difficult, but the first title of Sledgehammer Games since World War II is what the player base wants (fast gameplay, interesting maps, and rich content). Seems to have captured.

However, not everything is a simple voyage. Skill-based matchmaking is back, but it’s clear that Activision’s strategy is mysterious, so stay here whether you like it or not. And there are some additional twists that prevent Vanguard from reaching its full potential.

Fun and classic CoD gameplay

Call of Duty has changed direction significantly with the Modern Warfare. In Modern Warfare, fast-to-kill time, loud footsteps, and map design facilitated slow-paced tactical gameplay. The Cold War was a fun core experience, but the engine felt like a step back in terms of gameplay and didn’t really feel like the next generation. However, Vanguard does capture the strengths of both games.

It runs on the same engine as the Modern Warfare, has smooth movements, is responsive, and has a powerful next-generation weapon. As soon as you start your first multiplayer match, there is no doubt that the game was developed in 2021 with the next generation console in mind.

And even with all of these next-generation improvements, it definitely feels like a CoD game-and it’s a lot of fun. Despite the issues described below, the map design, the sheer volume of content, and the overall feel make it the most enjoyable CoD game to date.

16 unique maps at launch

Start with Vanguard’s most important improvements from the launch of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold Wars – 16 classic multiplayer maps! The MW was released at 10 and the Cold War was released at just 8, so it didn’t take long to repeat. However, Vanguard was released in 16, so you can play for hours and haven’t played on all the maps.

And most of the map is great. They are interesting and unique and actually encourage players to move around. When the door comes back, there is no easy position to hold. Modern warfare is slow and sometimes ambitious, but Vanguard players are afraid to run around and fight constantly.

The map destructive element may have been intended to be a game changer, but unfortunately it comes across quite a gimmick. The first few minutes of the game can be very slow as you don’t want to be the first player to break through a wall and rush into an unknown world noisily.

Instead, you’ll find the player pierce a small cover and drop it on anyone on the other side. But when the action actually takes place and all the destructible environments are gone, we forget that they were there. If it isn’t brought to CoD2022, it’s unlikely to be an addition that everyone would miss.

Combat pacing requires work

It’s definitely worth mentioning the combat pacing option. Setting matchmaking from tactical (6v6) to blitz (maximum player) gives you more control over how you play the game. This is especially useful for camouflage and weapon shattering.

However, combat pacing does not always work as intended. You will often match any available lobby, even if it is exactly the opposite of what you were looking for.

If the spawn is broken, Blitz will not be able to reach its full potential. In a perfect world, Blitz is reminiscent of the Nuketown you spawn and takes only one second to take action.

In many cases you will find that you are spawning directly into the firing squad. And it takes a few dead to get out of the trap. Who can find the best position to defeat an enemy, rather than having the gun skill go out of the window and finesse and defeat the enemy?

Grinder’s joy

For the grinder there, there are many challenges to tackle. It takes several hours for each weapon to reach its maximum. As you level up, there are many camouflage challenges. However, these camouflage challenges range from standard to ridiculous. As an example, a player is tasked with killing a 100-point point-blank range with a bolt-action sniper rifle. This hopes the sledgehammer will adjust as soon as possible.

The new operator system is excellent because it encourages players to use all the characters offered. Each has their own favorite weapon, and with the right operator, you can earn bonus XP for that weapon. And to reach the maximum level on each and every one, you win an epic operator outfit to show off your dedication to the grind.

And of course, the usual challenge is back. Bugs prevent you from tracking them all, but there are plenty of calling cards to earn for your efforts.

If the time to kill is fast, the battle will be inconsistent.

One area of ​​the game that requires serious work is time to kill (TTK), especially time to death. You die incredibly fast and have little time to react to being shot. This isn’t a game-breaking issue, but it can be very frustrating.

In many cases you will die around the corner. With STG44, you can see that it kills the player in just a few shots. This makes it feel more hardcore than the traditional CoD experience.

Also, TTK is not consistent, so the time to death is important. In many cases you will feel as if you are dying much faster than you can kill. Tag enemies across the map with some hit markers, but die in milliseconds as if all bullets were hit at once. This could be a netcode issue as the player is experiencing packet burst issues.

To significantly improve the Vanguards multiplayer experience, the time to kill is only slightly reduced.

Vanguard Multiplayer Verdict 8/10

In essence, Vanguard is a very good Call of Duty game. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel or introduce new mechanics that completely change the way you play the game, but it does perform well, the map has a satisfying flow, the weapons are unique, and it bites your teeth. There is a lot of content.

Fortunately, all the negatives I’ve raised are fixable and don’t have core gameplay capabilities. Of course, there are bugs and glitches, but they may be fixed soon.

I criticized the dull destruction mechanism, but it never undermines the overall experience-it just feels a bit pointless. Also, Blitz Combat Pacing needs to deal with spawns to realize its true potential. It feels like the time to kill is too fast, but it doesn’t completely destroy the game.

But aside from the problem, Vanguard offers both new Call of Duty fans and repeaters a fun and satisfying experience.

Review on PC

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games / Activision

