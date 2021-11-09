New features in the Google Arts & Culture app find pet-like art





The Google Arts & Culture app has been updated to allow you to identify pictures of animals, find paintings that are reported to be similar to the animal, and view their artwork. It leaves something desired.

The app’s new pet portrait feature works much like the old 2018 Art Selfie feature. Download the GoogleArts & Culture app, press the camera button at the bottom of the screen, select the green pet portrait filter, then your pet photo. You can also upload photos from the album if your cat feels particularly non-photogenic.

From there, Google’s trained computer vision algorithms evaluate the image to determine what kind of creature you’re looking at. Machine learning algorithms then screen tens of thousands of artworks to find the “most similar” animal.

Unfortunately, the phrase seems to hide the world of possibilities. Mashable tests have mostly surfaced animals that have very little similarity to the uploaded pets. All the photos provided and the artwork presented featured a bright dog with floppy ears, or a cat with brownish eyes. Everything else, from breeds to construction and patterning, has been removed from the original so far, so unless you are told that there are animals, you rarely draw connections between animals.

The results are cropped to animal artwork and displayed side by side with your pet’s portrait so you can see exactly how confused Google is. From there, you can flick multiple suspected matches or tap the surfaced artwork to see the details and see them all. After all, this is a feature primarily aimed at arousing people’s interest in art.

Pet portraits also don’t work for all animal species, so if your pet isn’t a dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse, or rabbit, you’re out of luck. Mashable tests have shown that uploading a mouse stock image returns a picture of a wolf. It may be good for your rodents’ self-esteem, but it’s not very accurate.

You can feed your pet to Google’s machines to help you learn, but don’t expect your cat to come out of your pet with the conviction that it belonged to Louis Wain in your first life.

