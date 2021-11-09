Why Niantic is a Dark Horse in the Metaverse War





Today, let’s talk about the well-defined concepts that we all agree on, and that no one is tired of talking about the Metaverse yet.

OK, maybe you’re a little tired of hearing about it. For companies often accused of doing nothing but copying, the announcement that Facebook-now-Metas will pivot to the Metaverse this summer has already affected a surprising number of clones. As David Pierce points out in today’s protocol, the tech world recently announced the Fashion Metaverse, Industrial Metaverse, Entertainment Metaverse, and Game Metaverse. [and] Shark metaverse. (He forgot the match group’s upcoming date metaverse, but for fairness I’m trying to forget it too.)

But at the same time it’s as oppressive as the wave of this announcement feels, it also teaches us something important. The trend is that the set of next-generation portable internet experiences centered around virtual reality headsets and augmented reality glasses is far larger than any other company. After all, the more companies that start building parts of this world, the more likely they are to succeed. And what ultimately succeeds may not be what we initially expect.

What you end up with can be different from what you initially expect

One company that seems to be a good fit to take advantage of this trend is Niantic Labs, which was founded as Google’s in-house startup in 2010 and spun out as an independent company five years later. I first wrote about Niantic in 2013 in the context of the first game, Science Fiction Flavored Ingress. But the company got even bigger when it launched Pokmon Go three years later. This has become a cultural phenomenon, generating over $ 6 billion in revenue in the process (as of last year).

From the beginning, Niantic has all the elements of a Metaverse company. Its core product uses software and smartphones to place animations on top of the real world. And this year, the company announced that it will join companies such as Meta and Snap to build its own AR glasses reference design.

Still, when it comes to the Metaverse itself, the company isn’t a fan. Metaverse is a dystopian nightmare. Build a better reality. Read the headline of your company’s blog post this summer. CEO John Hanke explained:

As a society, we can hope that the world will not move to a place where sci-fi heroes escape into virtual heroes. Alternatively, you can try to prevent it from happening. Niantic chooses the latter. We believe that we can use technology to devote ourselves to the reality of augmented reality and encourage ourselves, including ourselves, to get up and go out and connect with the people and the world around us. This was born for us humans to do, the result of two million years of human evolution, and as a result, these are the happiest things for us. Technology needs to be used to improve these core human experiences, rather than replace them.

Hanke elaborated today in an interview with Wired Steven Levy.

It keeps us away from what makes us fundamentally happy as human beings. It exists in our bodies and has evolved biologically to go out into the world. As exacerbated by Covid, the tech world we live in is unhealthy. We picked up bad habit kids playing Roblox or something all day long. And he estimated it, saying, “Hey, this is great.” Let’s do this 10 times. It scares the sunlight from me.

Despite these fears, what Niantic is building is very much in line with what rivals like Meta and Snap are pursuing. And as of today, the company is inviting other developers to help realize that vision. At this morning’s virtual event, Niantic announced the Lightship. This is an ARDK augmented reality development kit designed to allow developers to build their experiences using the same building blocks that Niantic uses to build Pokemon.

If you’ve played the game before, you know that Niantic knows how to put cartoon characters around, for example, throwing a Pokuball at a wild Pikachu and creating a way to interact with it. .. But when it went on sale, technology couldn’t tell whether you were indoors or outdoors, grass or gravel, or a large body of water right next to you.

Lightship provides a way for developers to understand these factors and build custom games and other experiences. The long-term goal is to create a 3D map of the world by crowdsourcing. In the meantime, the idea is to create software that adapts to your environment. If you are standing on the beach, maybe your phone shows you a monster coming out of the water. If you are in arid land, the same monster may be clawing out of the grass. Or, if you’re indoors, the virtual ball can bounce off the table in front of you.

For those who have played console or PC games these days, this may not be particularly exciting. Niantic’s work here is very cutting-edge, but it’s primitive when compared to the vision that tech companies continue to draw for us in their keynotes. It’s easy to believe that someday something really amazing will arrive as people who have watched video games for 30 years improve radically. And most technological advances come through steady iterations like Niantic showed today. But I understand why the average citizen can shrug to see all of this.

At the same time, most of the Metaverse discourse so far has focused on which giant is most likely to dominate. Will Microsoft have a business-focused HoloLens division? Is it meta to bet the company’s long-term future on consumer-centric mixed reality? Or will Apple storm after years of secret work and win the market, just like its predecessors?

Pokemon Go may be the most popular AR experience ever created

None of them hit me as a particularly bad bet. However, it’s probably a mistake to exclude it from the Niantic debate just because Pokemon Go could be the most popular AR experience ever created. While all of Giants’ Metaverse ambitions revolve around new hardware, Niantic was able to use only smartphones to create compelling mass market mixed reality experiences. So far, it’s a feat comparable to Snap alone.

It tells one of the reasons why I find the Metaverse story compelling. Spaces are legally competitive, poorly resolved, and both technical and policy concerns need to be considered. (This is different from today’s social networks trying to dodge regulators who just want to find the best way to make TikTok a tab in their app and want to split them up.)

For now, Metaverse isn’t very business. No one has yet gathered enough developers or enough consumers to be more than a loss leader for future products. Like its cosmic companions, Niantic charges almost no royalties for lightships. The exception is when a developer wants to use the multiplayer feature. This feature allows up to 5 people to share the same virtual experience over the phone.

Still, successors built on the same fandom fandom failed

The question now is whether other developers can use Niantics tools to build Pokemon-scale hits, or whether PokmonGo was a fluke, as my colleague Andrew Webster claimed in The Verge. He states that other efforts built on the same fandom fandom have failed. They include Niantics’ proprietary games built on the Harry Potter and Catan pioneer franchise, as well as Microsoft’s efforts to build similar AR hits using Minecraft.

In the bullish case, developing new tools in the way Niantic has enables new new gaming mechanics, and free distribution to developers gives the company the best chance to discover them. Claim to be. If developers have any chance of encountering Pokemon-sized hits using these tools, I’m sure many of them will be seen.

I enjoyed the Niantics keynote today, but anyone with a little interest in the future of AR and gaming will benefit from seeing it. And after discussing with Hanke in the company office on Friday, Im was convinced that he wanted to build an alternative to the Metaverse that had been presented so far, a utopian alternative to a declining civilization.

Even if it takes time to get out of a smartphone game, it’s hard to disagree with the idea of ​​spending more time outside. Still, after seeing the announcement of Niantics, I wonder if its vision for the future is really completely different from the rest. An endless parade of entertaining pastimes mediated by technology has been placed directly in our horizons. Once the technology is good enough, it doesn’t really matter whether it’s used outdoors.

In other words, if you extend reality enough, it becomes a completely different reality. And when that day comes, thanks to Niantic or someone else, I think I’ve been arranging its effects well for a very long time.

