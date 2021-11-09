War on the Sea v1.08g Free Download DRMFREE





War on the Sea v1.08g DRMFREE Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

War on the Sea v1.08g DRMFREE PC Game 2021 Overview

1942: The World is at War – The Japanese Empire expands throughout the Pacific as Allied forces attempt to stem its spread. A desperate struggle for control of the Solomon Islands is underway. How will you protect your transportation as it delivers troops and supplies in the South Pacific? Will you deploy valuable aircraft carriers to provide air cover? Do you check the area with submarines? Or trying to lure the enemy’s naval forces into a decisive surface engagement?

Key Features:

* Real-time naval combat * Outside theatrical gameplay * Play as Allied forces or Imperial Japan * Over 50 playable classes of ships * Dynamic campaign * Tactical aircraft control (not flight simulator) * Fight fires, anti-flood cabins and repair ships * Shipwrecks Using realistic buoyancy physics. * Historical missions based on actual naval engagements

Technical Specifications for this Version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Loading/Reloading Combination DRMFREEG File Name: War_on_the_Sea_v1_08g_DRMFREE.zip

War on the Sea v1.08g DRMFREE System Requirements

Before you start War on the Sea v1.08g DRMFREE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: XP * Processor: Intel Atom * Memory: 4 GB RAM * DirectX: version 9.0c * Storage: 4 GB Available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: 7 * Processor: Core i5 * Memory: 4 GB RAM * DirectX: version 9.0c * Storage: 6 GB Available space

