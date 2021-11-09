Leumit Start Director: Israel at the forefront of the health technology revolution





According to Izhar Laufer, director of innovation and digital health at Leumit Health Services, the medical world is in the midst of a technological revolution and Israel can be at the forefront.

On Wednesday, Leumit Start, the Innovation Division of the Health Fund, will host a special half-day workshop on several new innovations being developed to improve patient care. Speakers and panelists will also discuss how to use technology to make medical care more efficient.

According to Laufer, Israel is in a unique position as it has more than 20 years of electronic health records. Patient data can be anonymized and used by entrepreneurs and innovators through dedicated and approved clinical trials.

Leumit said he is working closely with many start-ups trying to change the way the fund does business.

Take, for example, the medical-grade artificial intelligence triage and clinical prediction platform developed by Diagnostic Robotics.

“Let’s say you feel sick at 10 pm. He’s trying to determine if he needs to go to the emergency department,” Laufer explains. The platform embeds a natural and easy-to-use medical survey within the Leumit application. When the person answers the question, it is translated into a short natural language summary that the doctor can quickly read and understand.

“Doctors can read it, quickly determine if they’re talking about an imminent situation, and tell patients what to do,” Lofer said.

This system has been tested and is already in use by many Leumit patients. Eventually, automatic referrals to emergency rooms will be possible, he said.

Another example is the use of Gyntools. It is an innovative microscope-based diagnostic tool that helps doctors diagnose the reason for secretions, itching, or painful vaginitis in real time.

The microscope is about the size of an espresso machine. The doctor should wipe the woman with a cotton swab, present a sample, and be diagnosed within 5 minutes.

Leumit Health Care Services Mobile Coronavirus Vaccination Unit. (Credit: Courtesy)

Today, according to Loafers, women are often treated with creams and drugs by trial and error, but doctors may wait days for a response from the lab.

Leumit currently has Gyntools in four offices.

These are just a few of the things Leumit Start is working on, which will be considered at the Fund’s first innovation conference on Wednesday.

“Leumit Start connects researchers with start-ups within the healthcare fund to improve patient health, which will enable us to develop innovation within the future healthcare fund,” Laufer emphasizes. bottom.

He said that in 10 years, today’s technology will make tomorrow’s medicine different. Treatment will be more aggressive and automation will help physicians prioritize in real time and help patients be treated faster.

“Number of doctors [relative] The impact on patients is diminishing. ” “We need to find ways to enable each physician to work with more patients and still provide optimal care.”

According to Laufer, technology will be a big part of the solution.

