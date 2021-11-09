The $ 495 Peloton Guide brings strength training connected to the popular fitness platform TechCrunch.





Most companies kill at the Pelotons level in favor of the user. Cycling and treadmill product companies have built an almost cult-like mystery around a connected fitness platform. Its level of dedication seems to have grown only during the pandemic, despite setbacks such as shipping delays and two recalls.

Despite many claims about Jim’s death, however, the reopening began to affect the company’s bottom line. How can a company in the Pelotons position prevent such a slide? A quick and easy answer is to extend to additional home fitness categories. The best time for the Peloton Guide to arrive was, for example, March 2020, but it’s quite possible that new hardware will help keep the company in place in the home fitness space.

Recent rumors have made Peloton the first to enter the world of home rowing machines, which is booming alongside brands such as Hydro. Such a move is still quite likely, but today’s announcement is more certainly aimed at things like Tempo and Tonal. And perhaps most importantly, the company has released the cheapest hardware ever.

The $ 495 price of Peloton Guides is $ 1,000 cheaper than the cheapest product, the Bike. It is due, in no small measure, to the fact that it is the least concentrated in the bunch. At that price, you’ll get a guide (a camera system that effectively connects to your TV), a heart rate band, and a remote control. Other strength training essentials are provided by the user. What the company spins as a plus for material, members can use their equipment, weights, or accessories and don’t need bulky devices to begin their strength experience. So BYOW.

More expensive than the recently announced Tempo Move, it’s a $ 395 mini-refrigerator-sized product with its own weight preloaded. However, another major difference on the hardware side is that Tempos products rely on the user’s smartphone. This will automatically reduce the potential user base to users using the new iPhone.

Instead, the Peloton Guide is built around the company’s own camera system. Here’s what the company has to say about its feature set:

The Peloton Guide uses machine learning, a type of AI that uses data to identify patterns and make decisions with minimal input from engineers to enhance the experience of the well-known Peloton strength class. Make strength training attractive and motivating for both beginners and professionals. The Peloton Guide uses ML to allow members to track their movements and progress.

The system works with a series of existing strength courses, which is Peloton’s fastest growing area. The monthly content fee is $ 13. The guide will not hit the holiday deadline perfectly, but should be in time for the New Year’s resolutions arriving in the United States and Canada in early 2022. Users in the UK, Australia and Germany will have to wait until later this year.

