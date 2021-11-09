Dulles approves controversial water deal to cool Google’s data center





The Dulles City Council unanimously voted 5-0 on Monday night, approving a $ 28.5 million deal with Google to provide more water for tech companies to cool their two new data centers. Did.

This issue has drawn public attention to a broader issue of water rights in the western part of the drought and small cities along the Columbia River, about 80 miles east of Portland.

Google and The Dalles refuse to say the amount of water used by the three existing data centers and do not say how much water the two new data centers will need, but the city Addresses claiming less than the new water capacity created by Monday.

Google’s water demand caused fierce criticism on The Dalles’ social media page, and some councilors reported receiving angry and profane calls and emails, but no systematic opposition appeared and the council Lined up behind the deal.

The city’s director of public works, Dave Anderson, said the city would have a net benefit from making these improvements. Under every conceivable scenario, The Dalles will have more water available through dealings with Google than it would otherwise, he said.

The vote on Monday was the third of three major approvals that Google said needed before it expanded.

Last month, the city and Wasco County each resolved to approve Google’s tax cut package. The new tax system isn’t much more generous than the two previous agreements with tech companies, but Google can still save tens or hundreds of millions of dollars when building both new data centers.

Google’s new tax transaction

Duration: 15 years tax exemption for each new data center

Savings: Property taxes associated with the first new data center will be halved and the second data center will be 40% off. However, Google will pay $ 3 million in advance when it starts building a new project. With a $ 600 million data center, Zadares expects Google to grow $ 3.3 million annually.

By comparison, Google’s first three transactions had prepayments of $ 280,000, $ 1.2 million, and $ 1.7 million, respectively. He then paid $ 800,000 a year in the first two transactions and at least $ 1 million a year in the third transaction.

In addition, Google will transfer 35 acres of assets to Wasco County, giving The Dalles and the county the option to purchase new data center land from the company in the event of a business outage.

Google didn’t say on Monday whether it would definitely drive its expansion. Immediately after the vote, it issued a statement that it was proud to expand its commitment to the region.

The deal on Monday requires the city to provide a private amount of water for Google’s expansion.

In exchange, the tech company will provide some of the water rights associated with industrial land, donate 35 acres to Wasco County, and pay almost the entire cost of a $ 28.5 million water system upgrade.

Residents of Zadares and the surrounding rural and agricultural areas repeatedly ask questions about how climate change affects the water supply in the region and whether the Google agreement can reduce the water they have available. Did.

Dawn Rasmusen, who lives in a rural area outside the city, testified that there was a lack of information on predicting when there would be no rainfall or snowfall and the aquifer would not be recharged during the winter rainy season. Rasmussen, who has mobilized efforts to oppose Google’s deal, said his well water is steadily declining and he fears that climate change will permanently erode the water available in the region.

What if the overall pattern of rainfall is decreasing, decreasing, decreasing? Rasmussen asked at an online meeting on Monday. Who is going to win the water crisis?

City officials, according to their research, do not trade with Google, even if the overall water supply declines, and the city uses it more than if the company holds all water rights. I insisted that I would be able to do it.

As a result of this proposed agreement, residents will not be able to stay without water, said Anderson, director of public works.

The transaction on Monday includes a clause that keeps Google’s future water use confidential. The city said it complies with previous agreements claiming that Google’s water demand constitutes a trade secret and puts the company at a competitive disadvantage if announced publicly.

Last month, Dulles sued the Oregonian / Oregonian after a lawyer in the Wasco County district ruled in favor of the press to request information under the state’s public records law, blocking Google’s release of water use.

Dulles lawyer Jonathan Kara said Monday night that he believed the city was obliged to file a proceeding under prior agreement with Google. Kara said the transaction would make Google contractually obligated to cover legal costs.

Dulles city councilman Dan Richardson admitted on Monday that Google would reassure many residents if it voluntarily disclosed its water usage and stated how much water it needed. But he said members of the city council were responsible for voting for the deal, and he said they knew the details.

According to Richardson, those who need to know them know them and feel pretty good about them.

-Microgoway | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway | 503-294-7699

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/silicon-forest/2021/11/the-dalles-oks-contentious-water-deal-to-cool-googles-data-centers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos