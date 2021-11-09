Renewal of Tomorrow Children limited to PlayStation 4





I will never know tomorrow. Image: Q-Games

The PlayStation 4 exclusive The Tomorrow Children is back after Q-Games, the main creativity behind the game, has secured the title’s intellectual property rights from Sony.

Developed by Q-Games and Sonys Japan Studio, The Tomorrow Children was first announced in 2014. At the time, Kotaku described the game as a lucid dream of a community, craft, monster, and Marxist parody.

The alpha version of the beautiful and bizarre game was launched only on PlayStation 4 in October 2016. However, by the fall of the following year, the game service had ended. We hope that Sony will continue to enjoy this title and understand the decision to end the service. The game always seemed ambitious and its service life was short.

Securing rights from Sony is the latest event that Q-Games founder Dylan Cuthbert calls a dream come true.

The following is Cuthbert’s official statement regarding the acquisition.

First and foremost, I would like to thank the Tomorrow Children fans. Without fans, I wouldn’t have been confident of continuing this deal. Our fans are some of the greatest gamers out there, and every day for the past four years they have lived their dreams. I think the happiest thing about this decision is to imagine the fun that fans will feel when they re-enter the apocalyptic New Soviet crazy world of The Tomorrow Children.

Next, I would like to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment for working with me to bring the IP back to Q-Games. We all worked together to reach this ultimate step. And I am grateful to everyone involved in the process.

I’m currently adjusting and recreating parts of the game every week. We hope you will join us in this process. We plan to make a number of changes to provide a reboot suitable for Tomorrow Children.

G / O media may receive fees

$ 13 off

New Pokemon Snap-Nintendo Switch

Twenty years later, it’s a fun sequel that we never imagined. Finally, more content to explore, and 171 more Pokemon can dance and take cute pictures while eating apples.

Q-Games says it will bring the game back in the future. The Kyoto-based game company did not specify when the game would resume or on which platform the game would be re-released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/playstation-4-exclusive-the-tomorrow-children-will-be-r-1848021259 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos