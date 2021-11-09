Entering the Dragon Scale: Google aims to revitalize a new market for rooftop solar.





Google’s latest office building in Mountain View, California is covered with silver scales. Approximately 90,000 squares undulate on four rooftops near the tech giant’s headquarters, each overlapping solar panel slats. When it goes live next year, it should be able to meet about 40% of the electricity demand of the four buildings.

These dragon-scale rooftops are perhaps the most eye-catching example of Google’s larger climate goals, using only carbon-free energy in about 20 data centers and 70 offices around the world by 2030. Including that. At the new Bayview and Charleston East offices. If the dragon scale can overcome the same barriers in other new solar technology ways, they can also pave the way for buildings across the country to adopt reptile designs.

In an interview with Grist, Asim Tahill, head of Google’s renewable energy strategy, aims to kick the market by showing that it can be launched in the United States. The total installed capacity of the four solar arrays is 7 megawatts, which is sufficient to power the average approximately 1,800 households in California.

Google’s initiative arises when engineers and building developers around the world are transforming homes, offices and factories from energy-consuming to energy-efficient properties. According to the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, in 2019, before the pandemic disrupted office life, all other buildings produced record levels of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for 28% of the world total. I did. Residential and commercial buildings draw power from carbon-intensive grids and continue to burn natural gas for heating and cooking.

Workers at Google’s Bayview campus in Mountain View, California will install a “dragon-scale” solar shingles in the summer of 2021. Shingles has a distinctive prismatic surface and overlaps with a diamond design. Photo by Chris McAnneny / Heatherwick Studio

To reduce emissions, many companies have installed LED lighting systems in their offices, added thick insulation panels made of wood and styrofoam, and stored underground heat to store buildings and buildings, as Google does. We are building a geothermal system that warms the water supply from bottom to top. Much fewer properties use solar power integrated into the building, embedding solar cells in the actual roof tiles, windows, or façade. Google’s dragon-scale shingles should not sit on a canopy roof. They are part of the roof itself.

According to Tahir, all surfaces on which solar panels can be installed must be covered with solar panels.

US solar companies have been doing just that for over a decade. Despite growing interest from homeowners and commercial building owners, building-integrated solar technology has been the mainstream success of traditional solar panels mounted on the roof or placed on the ground. I’m having a hard time achieving something close to. According to Paula Mints, who runs the global solar research firm SPV Market Research, about 1% of the more than 3,000 megawatts of residential solar installed in 2020 were solar singles.

The main reason is cost. Today, solar singles are manufactured in limited quantities by specialized manufacturers and require specialized labor to install them. Due to these constraints, Tesla has recently been able to raise the price of solar roof projects by tens of thousands of dollars. In contrast, in a typical silicon solar panel, all raw materials and components are produced in large quantities, mainly in huge factories in China. Panel installation is now a relatively easy and inexpensive task, occurring thousands of times a year.

Another challenge with solar singles is that the efficiency of converting sunlight into electricity is generally low. This is mainly a heat issue. As the silicon solar cells in the panel or shingles heat up, the amount of electricity generated gradually decreases. The panels can be lifted slightly from the roof to circulate and cool the air, but the roofing boards often have little airflow and are tightly woven.

VikramAggarwal, CEO of Energy Sage, an online marketplace for solar arrays, said that because it’s built into the roof, it’s usually very hot and produces 20-30% less than the average solar panel. increase. This also means that shingles is the most sunny of the day and produces less solar power during the hottest hours. As a result, he said, building an integrated photovoltaic system would cost considerably more to generate kilowatt-hours of electricity compared to a typical residential array.

Both Aggarwal and Mints said it’s too early to know how Google’s Dragon Scale will be compared to other solar technologies or how it will compete in the US solar market. The tech giant has disclosed very little technical details, and shingles will not start producing electricity entirely until the California installation is completed next year.

However, the dragon scale has at least one obvious advantage. That means you can carpet the sloping parts of Google’s roof in ways that aren’t possible with standard roof-mounted panels.

You can see dragon-scale solar panels on the roof of the Google’s Bayview campus.Chris McCanny / Heatherwick Studio

The top of Google’s new office in Mountain View resembles a turtle shell, as another comparison of reptiles. Featuring long glass cutouts, it allows as much natural light as possible without turning the building into a greenhouse. Google engineers designed the solar array to cover the rest of the roof, built a miniature version in their own lab, and consulted with external solar manufacturers, including the French company SunStyle.

At the center of the dragon-scale piece of iron is a standard silicon solar cell. Everything else is unique. The cells are held under a layer of highly textured prism glass. Google claims that particles of light can be trapped inside the iron pieces of the sun that escape from traditional flat panels. Shingles is covered with a specially developed anti-glare coating that prevents pilots landing at nearby federal airfields from being blinded. Solar singles are placed using SunStyles’ overlapping diamond construction to prevent wind, rain and ice from slipping through cracks.

SunStyle itself installed more than 500 roofs in Europe and an array similar to two properties in the United States (First Equity Bank in Skokie, Illinois and architect’s house in Hudson Valley, NY). The 14-year-old company says it is currently launching a more affordable off-the-shelf version of the Dragon Scale for the US mass market.

Jessie Schiavone, CEO of SunStyle North America, said the company initially plans to replace the roof and sell the panels to homeowners who also want to install solar. Solar roofing boards should cost about the same as a new typical roof with panels mounted on top, except that it can cover more surfaces such as eaves and ridges.

It doesn’t hurt that Google’s buildings are essentially shimmering, power-generating roof signs. SPV Market Research’s Mint says that with other premium solar technologies, including Teslas Solar Roof, aesthetics and brand associations are just as important a consideration as cost and solar production, at least for customers who can afford it. He said that it is often. What you really have is a cool roof market, she said.

