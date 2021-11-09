Google Pay | Oakview National Bank





Google Pay®

Android users use Google Pay to tap and pay on their smartphones in over a million locations across the United States, including groceries and gas. Unlock your smartphone and place it near your contactless device wherever Google Pay is available.

Open the Google Pay app and touch the “+” sign to add your Oakview National Bank debit card.

Take a picture of the card and follow the on-screen confirmation steps. Once your card is confirmed, you can start your purchase.

What if I want to change the default card in Google Pay?

Open the Google Pay app and view your wallet. Tap the Oakview National Bank debit card to make it the default card and drag it to the top of your wallet.

Where can I use Google Pay?

Google Pay works in stores, apps and websites. Just look for contactless payment or Google Pay symbols.

Is Google Pay Free?

Yes, using Google Pay is free. However, depending on your data plan, messages and data rates may apply.

Can I get benefits and benefits from my card even if I pay using Google Pay?

yes, I will! You will continue to enjoy all the benefits and protections that Oakview National Bank debit cards offer.

What do I need to get started with Google Pay?

Android device running Android Lollipop 5.0 or later. Google account. Screen lock is enabled.

How do I get Google Pay?

Find the Google Pay app on your smartphone or download it from the Google Play store.

Where can I get more information about Google Pay?

For more information, please visit the Google Pay website.

To edit your payment method:

Important: If you remove the payment method used to subscribe to Google Services, you may be prompted to add a new payment method. You can also cancel your subscription.

Go to Google Pay.At the top[お支払い方法]Click. If you don’t see your payment method at the top, either expand your browser window or[メニュー]You need to click.Next to your card or bank account[編集]Click.[編集]If you can’t find it, you can remove the payment method. , Then add again.

For debit cards listed on Google Pay, you can edit the following:

accountAddress expiration date CVCName

If you can’t update your name or address, please contact Google Pay Support.

To renew the expiration date or security code of an expired card, next to the card[修正]Click. Then enter the month (MM), year (YY), and CVC.

