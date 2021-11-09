Change the way mental health is treated and managed





Erik Rehn, a neuroscientist and co-founder of Flow Neuroscience, explores how the COVID-19 pandemic affects mental health treatments and how Flow adapts to changing circumstances.

Global pandemic; mental health epidemic

Another crisis is accelerating when a pandemic hits the world and turns normality into a fallacy. It is the deterioration of the mental health of the population. Gradually beyond the capacity of national service and support, this crisis following a pandemic is now at the forefront of society.

With a well-established awareness, understanding, and diagnosis of mental illness, there has been an accumulation of interest, research, and action calls since the early 2000s. Experts elaborated on the devastating consequences of 2018, both personally and economically, if more resources were not invested in the quality of service provided.

Going back to the present, it turns out that this advance warning could not even begin to explain the post-pandemic spillover effect on the mental health of the population. The latest data show that the incidence of depression has doubled since the onset of the pandemic, but nevertheless, GP diagnoses have fallen by almost a quarter. This suggests that the ability to access mental health care is affected, and if it persists, it will have long-term effects on mental health and add additional strain to the system. NHS leaders have highlighted the gap between the need for care and current patient care capacity, and these effects are not too far away, as an estimated 8 million people suffer untreated.

Treatment groove and remote immediacy

The treatment gap has evolved into a vast ditch with little supply by standard practices for building bridges. This means that alternative solutions have been rapidly developed to support the burden of healthcare systems with a remote and digital-first approach.

Many companies have sought to facilitate this change by adapting their products to deploy remote-first applications. However, Flow Neuroscience has developed a technology for home treatment from the beginning.

From the beginning, we have strongly believed in allowing individuals to treat their own mental health. Therefore, our spirit and our first product, Flow, was built with this in mind to provide autonomy and accessibility.

Technology development curve and patient surge

When it comes to hardware and technology development, we haven’t made any fundamental changes to the flow that causes or tracks the pandemic. Instead, we confirmed the hypothesis of the need for home care and its belief in its design. That said, the pandemic has promoted digital adoption and literacy in the population and has influenced the number of people seeking treatments like flow.

As access to support within the clinic diminished and waiting lists increased, people needed a solution that supported mental health that was easily accessible and self-managing. Therefore, technologies like Flow have made it easier for patients to look for options while the healthcare system is dealing with a global crisis. The number of patients has skyrocketed over the past few years and has treated approximately 4,000 patients since its inception two years ago. We don’t think it will replace digital technology, but what we see is to be part of a growing ecosystem of ways to treat and manage mental health, putting patients at the forefront. It means that you can put it.

Having a remote app that provides behavioral therapy through a virtual therapist while stimulating with a portable tDCS device allows many to continue to treat themselves even during peak blockades, others Previously meant that you could explore the flexibility of treating depression that you probably didn’t think of.

Centralization and the future

The pandemic confirms an approach as a technology that normally provides remote access to clinic-based therapies, but what has changed dramatically for us is the possibility of conducting distributed trials.

As we develop new montages, new treatment protocols, and technologies and hardware for new disorders, we will validate their effectiveness across large clinical trials and enable them to be disseminated in our product offerings. Previously, these trials were a daunting task, with participants being treated in the clinic, using static devices, and limiting the scope and speed of study validation. Eventually, treatment options to support the patient’s recovery were delayed.

In Brazil, a large-scale trial is being conducted in collaboration with Andr Brunoni and the University of São Paulo, and during the pandemic, the process was switched to completely remote processing. This was very unique as many peers had to stop their research. Flow technology was designed for remote use and portability, and treatments are delivered through app solutions, empowering us to continue our research. Similarly, we were able to support the continuation by switching the device used by other researchers in the study to Flow, removing the barrier of needing stimulation in the clinic.

Following the slow resurgence of life, it turns out that interest in staying decentralized has not diminished. Many of the challenges so far in processing clinical trials and driving new research have focused on the need for large-scale face-to-face efforts. Many stakeholders now recognize that high-quality testing can be performed without the need for physical meetings, and the FDA encourages organizations to find ways to continue testing during a pandemic. ..

In the future, we hope that larger tests will be performed more quickly. This means that people’s skills and treatment options can be updated faster than ever before. As more people are getting used to digital options, another thing we expect is to use data and feedback, regardless of where people live or the level of access they need to care for. It is possible to build a better support system. ..

