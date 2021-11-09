Google Pixel Buds A Series True Wireless Earphones Review: Built for Android





Apple AirPods weren’t the first true wireless earphones, but they definitely define the category and are popular all over the world. However, Apple has made one thing clear from the beginning. AirPods are designed for use with Apple devices, so you’ll need to connect to your iOS device in particular to unlock the entire feature set. There are many true wireless headsets that allow similar functionality and customization through Android apps, but the platform has never had a hero product in India’s true wireless segment.

The Google Pixel Buds A series is the first of the company’s true wireless products officially launched in India and is priced at Rs. 9,999. In fact, it’s a more affordable version of the Pixel Buds 2 that isn’t available here. Although the feature set is fairly simple compared to other options at this price, the Pixel Buds A series is specifically designed to work especially well on Android devices and the Google Assistant. Is this headset good enough to justify the price, or is it inferior to its competitors? Check it out in this review.

The earpiece fits nicely in the canal, but is designed so that you can hear the surrounding sounds even when the music is playing.

Hands-free access to the Google Assistant on the Google Pixel Buds A series

That price may lead many to compare the Google Pixel Buds A series with options such as the OnePlus Buds Pro and Oppo Enco X, but this isn’t the most accurate representation of where these earphones fit. Instead, consider earphones, which are placed similar to Apple’s AirPods series, but with an emphasis on Google’s Android operating system as well as Google Pixel smartphones.

However, thanks to the Bluetooth connection, the Google Pixel Buds A series can be used with almost any compatible device, including computers and iOS devices. However, if you are not using an Android smartphone, the entire set of features will not work, and you will only be able to use the core features of the headset: audio playback and hands-free communication. Paired device.

When you pair your earphones with your Android device, you can customize the settings in the Pixel Buds app and use the Google Assistant hands-free, just like a smart speaker. The pairing process involves linking your earphones to your Google account using Google Fast Pair. This will cause the phone to pop up with battery levels for both the earpiece and the charging case each time you connect.

When it comes to design and styling, the Google Pixel Buds A series looks not much different from previous models in the Pixel Buds series. Both earpieces feature a fixed rubber earhook for a comfortable and hold fit in the canal, and a round plastic outside with the Google logo prominently displayed. The Google logo is touch-sensitive and can be used to control playback, answer and end calls, and call the Google Assistant.

The Google Pixel Buds A series works especially well with the Google Assistant on Android smartphones

I found the earphones to be comfortable and have decent passive noise isolation. The fit doesn’t block out ambient sounds as effectively as most canal fit earphones, but this seems to be a deliberate choice by Google. The fit allows you to filter enough ambient sound even when music is playing, so you can safely use the Pixel Buds A Series outdoors. These earphones do not have active noise cancellation or hear-through mode.

The Google Pixel Buds A Series earpieces are IPX4 rated water resistant and use Bluetooth 5 for connections that support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earphones are equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver and a sensor for in-ear detection. In India, the Pixel Buds A series is available in a solid cleary white, but in other countries it is also available in a dark olive color.

The battery life of the Google Pixel Buds A series is sufficient for a true wireless headset in this price range. The earpieces worked for about 4 hours on a single charge for 30 minutes, the charging case was charged a little less than four times, and a total of about 22 hours of listening was done on a single charging cycle. My use was mainly listening to music, making phone calls several times a day, and occasionally calling the Google Assistant to execute simple commands. If you use the Google Assistant a lot and spend more time on voice calls, the battery will drain a little faster.

All-round listening experience with the Google Pixel Buds A series

While most true wireless headsets focus on the music listening experience, the Google Pixel Buds A series promises a more all-round experience. It focuses on adding smart connections to the earphones and providing the experience provided by smart speakers such as Google Nest Audio. That said, the earphones also make a decent sound, and the moderately balanced sound characteristics push up the mids and highs a bit.

The Pixel Buds A-series Google Assistant is authentic and works just like a smart speaker as long as the paired smartphone has a good internet connection. The hands-free feature works well, the earphones properly accept the OK Google and Hey Google wake words, and can understand voice commands even in a slightly noisy environment.

The sound quality is good, but the Pixel Buds A series does not have features such as active noise cancellation or wireless charging.

I was able to adjust device controls such as volume and playback, request specific tracks to play, and receive personalized responses to accounts-linked queries and requests. I couldn’t adjust the volume with touch control, so I thought it would be especially useful to be able to adjust the volume with voice commands.

The music listening experience was about the same as what I heard from several options on AirPods (2nd generation) and Sub-R. 10,000 price range in terms of quality. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series strives to provide an all-round experience that doesn’t push out as impressive bass as the OnePlus Buds Pro, or is as detailed and clear as the Oppo Enco X, but covers everything typical. -Day usage pattern.

Listening to Skrillex, Starrah and Four Tet’s Butterflies, the Google Pixel Buds A series provided a clean and detailed sound. The fast beats on this house track didn’t feel as tight and aggressive as the OnePlus Buds Pro, but instead had a milder, more sophisticated feel. Advanced Bluetooth codecs aren’t supported, but the sound is pretty detailed, and these earphones were able to keep pace with the track without losing cohesion or character.

The midrange response is particularly good, allowing vocals and speeches to show through. Watching audio-centric content such as YouTube videos and some movies and TV shows with earphones was a good experience with loud, clean and detailed sound. It also produces exceptional performance on slow, easy tracks like John Mayer’s “I Don’t Trust Myself,” shining vocals without losing too much melodious guitar riffs and beats. I gave him a chance to play.

The call performance is also very good. I could easily make and receive calls using voice commands to the Google Assistant, and the sound quality was excellent. A moderate volume of about 70% provides a loud, detailed and rich listening experience.

verdict

Objectively, if you have an Android smartphone, the Google Pixel Buds A series is a pretty good headset. You’ll get sound quality for music and calls, good battery life, great comfort, and good voice assistant responsiveness. All of this combined, the Google Pixel Buds A Series is perfect for all-day use. If you’re looking for seamless connectivity and features with the Google Assistant, this is a good alternative for the AirPods series for Android.

But at rupees. At 9,999, the Google Pixel Buds A-series isn’t exactly in line with its competitors in that segment when it comes to features and sound quality. In particular, true wireless earphones in this price range do not have the active noise cancellation and wireless charging that are currently common features. Therefore, unless you specifically need the features and style that Google offers in the Pixel Buds A series, we recommend that you consider alternatives such as the OnePlus Buds Pro and Oppo Enco X.

