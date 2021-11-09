11 things you need to know before you start Forza Horizon 5





Playground Games’ latest large-scale open world racer, Forza Horizon 5, has been officially released on Xbox and PC. At first glance, playing this racing game may look basically the same as playing any other racing game. Press the right trigger to speed up, press the left trigger to slow down, tilt the stick to rotate. But it’s easy to see that Forza Horizon 5 is more complex than F1 racing. Here are some tips and tricks you might want someone to give you before you start playing.

Map filtering is essential

The Forza Horizon 5s map is littered with icons, many of which overlap. In addition, the icon does not disappear when you complete a mission (as in a typical open world game like Far Cry). As a result, the map is impressively thorough and has a lot to do, but in the end it becomes obscure in itself.

You can make things a little more manageable by pulling up the filter menu with the right shoulder button (for Xbox) when the map is open. The wise move is to get rid of everything (just uncheck the first option) and selectively re-add the icons you really need on the map. In addition to the four basic types of racing events: street, road, dirt and cross-country, we recommend using the Horizon Festival outpost. Just drive and you’ll still come across many speed traps and other miscellaneous and small tasks.

Establish a boss level showcase first

The main purpose of Forza Horizon 5s’ first act is to establish various Horizon Festival outposts around Mexico. Each outpost is associated with one of the racing gaming disciplines. Earn praise points for a successful race to open the Horizon Adventure Chapter. For each new chapter, you can open a new outpost or unlock one of several showcase missions associated with that outpost.

All outposts have boss-level showcases. In a marathon (street scene), you can navigate a huge amount of tight corners in long races. In Colossus (Road Race), you can move to the marathon from the southeast corner of the map. To the northwest, and so on. In all cases, these big races give you more praise points than anything else and allow you to unlock more showcase events at faster speeds.

You have never driven an orange road

Forza Horizon 5 has nearly 600 roads. Beyond the impulsive collective nature of hitting all 600, there is an incentive to drive as many cars as possible. Earn 50 XP each time you drive on a new road. Each time you level up, you’ll get new car beer items for free through a slot-like mini-game called Wheel Spin.

Maps and minimaps show roads that have never been hit in orange. I still don’t know how long the game needs to drive on the road to register as driven, but it doesn’t seem to count just passing a short segment through an intersection, for example.

Buy Hotel Castillo’s House

Forza Horizon 5 has several homes that you can buy and designate as your home base. With 5,000,000 credits, Hotel Castillo, located in the northern canyon, is a steep sale, but arguably the best investment. When you buy it, you will get a wheel spin every day you play.

Casabella, on the outskirts of Mureg in the south, is a great fallback option. Once you get the house, the DJ will sporadically play the skill song and double the skill points for the duration of the song. This will help you …

Acquire Wheelspin skills before anything else

Earn skill points by doing almost everything: speed violations, drifts, side swipes, off-roads, fence collisions, utility pole collisions, roadside table collisions, collisions with other cars, and more. .. Skill points are associated with the character, not the vehicle, so if you earn skill points in one car, you can still apply the skill points to another car.

The skill is usually Take It or Leave It, but most cars have at least one node in each tree and can do instant wheel spins. (Some rare cars have so-called super wheel spins that run three slots at the same time instead of the regular slots.) First acquire those skills, then accumulate the remaining points and other cars Unlock the same node in.

Also, if you don’t care about the number of skill points you have earned, exile the skill points from the HUD. Even if you don’t see it happening, you still earn points on the backend.

Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

If you can’t find the bonus board, look up (or down)

Forza Horizon 5 has over 200 bonus boards and a small sign that you can drive through to XP boost around the map. If you’re in one place per your GPS but can’t find one for your life, check it out. It’s probably on the house next to you. (Sorry, after 30 hours, I still don’t know how to get there.) Or, if you’re on a bridge, it’s probably under you and sometimes underwater.

You can fast travel to choose a location without paying

Fast travel in Forza Horizon 5 carries out a minor cost of about 9,000 poppa in a grand plan of things, but in principle some bullshit. To that end, there are several ways to avoid costs. Choose Go To Home from the My Horizon menu to quickly return to your chosen home for free. or,[車]Of the menu[新車と中古車を購入]Click to go to the nearest Horizon Festival Outpost.

Don’t forget to collect auction sales

Forza Horizon 5 cannot automatically sell Ford (or any other car you don’t like). Instead, you need to put it up for auction where other players can bid. Some tips:

Set the time to 24 hours. With Forza Horizon 5, you don’t have to be as urgent as you need credit statistics, and drag the auction as long as you’re sure you get the maximum payment. Doubles the opening bid no matter how it is set. When a car is sold, you don’t automatically get money in your account. I need to go back to the auction house menu and click on my auction to manually collect credits from all successful sales. If you do not do so within 60 days, they will be confiscated.

The only downside to these hypercars: they look like stupid putties. Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

Get Koenigsegg

Yes, when I try to turn a sharp corner with Koenigsegg, I feel like I’m trying to roll a blade on an ice rink. But these Swedish hypercars, especially the 2016 Legera, make Sonic the Hedgehog look like a simple slow pork ticket to take first place at all Horizon drag racing events. increase.

You don’t have to be valuable about checkpoints

In a race, if you do not cross the checkpoint boundary, you will have to rewind (Y button) or knock on the time. The secret is as follows. Technically, you don’t have to drive between checkpoints. Think of it like a ski race. As long as you tap the outside, you’re good. (This hack is very useful in the narrow corners of street racing events.)

On the other hand, if your race or event doesn’t have checkpoints, you don’t have to follow the route at all. You can just cross the hills, through the fields and deserts, and name your destinations. It’s an easy opportunity to turn a winding race into a 45-second off-road sprint.

Don’t waste money on desert warthogs

This novelty vehicle costs 850,000 credits and is as inadequately processed as the original material. Leave it to the Master Chief.

