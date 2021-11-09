Google Pixel 6 Tips and Tips: 13 Features to Try





(Pocket-lint)-Google’s latest phones come with new software, and there are quite a few changes this year. Android 12 brings many new features internally. So you have to discover a lot of cool new features.

There are a lot of big changes out there to get used to, but there are also some lesser-known features and features that we’ve found to really help with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Watch the video below for a visual guide to these features. If you need a written guide, please read below.

1. Increase the reliability of the fingerprint sensor

The Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor isn’t great, so if you want to be a little more reliable, there’s a handy trick from the days when the iPhone’s Touch ID sensor wasn’t that hot. Register the same finger or thumb multiple times.

After setting up your first fingerprint scan,[設定]>[セキュリティ]>[指紋のロック解除]Go to. Then enter your PIN to get the settings.[指紋を追加]Tap to scan the same finger or thumb again. Our tests have shown that this makes the scanner much less likely to fail.

2. Back tap to take a screenshot

For years, the default way to take screenshots on Android has been to press two buttons at the same time. Depending on the position and layout of the buttons, it can be a bit annoying. However, you can take a screenshot with a gesture just by tapping the back of your smartphone.

[設定]>[システム]Open and[ジェスチャー]Choose. A “quick tap” is displayed at the top. Select this option to turn on the feature on the next screen. By default, the action is set to a screenshot, so tapping the back of the phone twice will snap the screenshot.

If you want to use other features such as pausing and playing music, launching the Google Assistant, and displaying notifications.

If it’s too easy to activate the double-tap feature, you can switch on the option at the bottom of the screen that requires a stronger tap to activate the selected feature.

3. One-handed mode

Due to the large screens of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, some may be hard to reach. That’s why Android 12 has a one-handed mode that lets you unload things from the top of the screen.

[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]Go to[片手モード]Choose. Then switch it on. Once active, swipe down at the bottom of the screen to move the user interface down and use your thumb to access what’s at the top.

4. Turn off Overview

By default, there’s something called an “overview” at the top of the Pixel home screen. In most cases, the weather conditions will be displayed, but important calendar events and travel plans sent by your Gmail account will also be displayed automatically.

If you want to turn it off, touch and hold the Overview widget and tap Customize.Then in the list[概要]After tapping[オフにする]Tap. You can also prevent certain features from appearing there.

5. Allow rotation of the home screen

If you want to use your smartphone in landscape orientation, the Pixel, which has the home screen rotation feature turned off by default, can be a bit frustrating, but thankfully you can enable it.

Press and hold the home screen wallpaper,[ホーム設定]Tap.Then at the bottom[ホーム画面の回転を許可する]Turn on the switch next to. And now, whenever you rotate your homescreen sideways, the UI will rotate with you. Make sure you also enable the “automatic rotation” feature in the quick settings shade and don’t have to press the small rotation icon on the screen every time.

6. Reverse wireless charging

Pixel’s reverse wireless charging is called battery sharing, which allows you to charge compatible devices wirelessly on the back of your smartphone. Drop down the quick settings shade and[バッテリー共有]Just tap the option. Turn your smartphone over and place the wireless charging product on the back.

You can also press and hold the battery sharing icon to display the main battery sharing settings. There is a slider here that allows you to set limits on when to stop charging. In case your smartphone’s battery drains when you charge your favorite bud or smartwatch. Adjust this slider until the limit is at a comfortable level. The default is only 10 percent.

7. Quickly access Google Pay from your lock screen

If you set up Google Pay for contactless payment, you will be able to access it directly from the lock screen. When your smartphone is locked, you will see a small card icon in the lower right corner of the screen. GPay launches as soon as you tap it, so you can use it to pay for goods.

If not, make sure Google Pay is set on the selected card and[設定]>[ディスプレイ]>[画面のロック]Go to[ウォレットを表示]Make sure the toggle is enabled.

8. Multilingual keyboard

If you speak multiple languages ​​and communicate regularly in those languages, a bilingual or multilingual keyboard is useful. You don’t have to switch languages ​​all the time.

[設定]>[システム]>[言語]>[オンスクリーンキーボード]Go to[Gboard]Tap.Then tap the language[キーボードを追加]And choose from one of the languages ​​in the list.

When you start typing here, the installed keyboard will automatically detect that you’re writing to one or the other, and you can correct and predict both spellings without having to switch manually.

9. Quickly turn off access to the microphone or camera

This is really fast, but it’s a new feature. Drop down the settings shade to find the camera and microphone toggles. If you tap either, the camera and microphone will be blocked immediately, and the smartphone app will not be able to access them.

10. Playback history

One of Pixel’s most useful features in recent years is to display the name and artist of the song currently playing. To enable[設定]>[ディスプレイ]>[画面のロック]When[再生中]Go to and toggle the switch on if it is not already on.

To view recently tagged songs[再生履歴]Scroll down to see a list of songs and tagged times. In addition, if you want to add a shortcut to this list, you can. In fact, when you enter the list, you’ll see a popup asking if you need it. Just tap “Yes”.

If it’s not there, go to the home screen, press and hold the wallpaper, and in the pop-up menu[ウィジェット]Tap. next,[Androidシステムインテリジェンス]Select and[再生履歴]Press and hold the shortcut and drag it to the space on your home screen.

11. Turn off the Google Discover page

On the left side of your home screen, you’ll most likely have a Google feed page that shows news and videos that you think are relevant to you, but you can turn it off. Just press and hold the wallpaper and select “Home Settings”. next,[スワイプしてGoogleアプリにアクセスする]Toggle the option off.

12. Display the RAW image switch on the camera

If you use the manual switch to select either RAW or JPE, you can select either. Open the camera and tap the setting gear in the corner,[その他の設定]Choose. next,[詳細]Select and[RAW + JPEG]Turn on an option called Control.

When you open the camera settings menu that loads into the viewfinder / monitor view, you’ll see the option to switch between RAW + JPEG or JPEG shooting.

13. Android12 Easter Egg

Instead of a new version of Android without Easter eggs, the way to find it is the same as usual.[設定]>[端末情報]Open and[Androidバージョン]Tap. On the next screen, until the image of the clock widget loads[Androidバージョン]Tap multiple times.

Then turn the minute hand of the clock until the time is 12 o’clock. This will load the Android 12 Easter Egg with unevenness in the theme color of your phone.

Easter eggs also have another element. Press and hold the home screen,[ウィジェット]Tap. next,[Android Sウィジェット]Select and drag and drop the paint tip shortcut onto the home screen. You can resize the widget to display multiple color cards as needed. Tap it to load it in full screen and tap an individual card to share its color. It’s pretty pointless, but it’s an Easter egg, it doesn’t have to have points.

Written by Cambanton. Originally published on November 9, 2021.

