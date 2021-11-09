Spanish innovation Jeanologia is ready to “transform” denim retail – Sourcing Journal





For Jeanologia, 2020 was a year of devotion to developing new disinfection technologies triggered by the coronavirus. With retail reopening across Europe this year and consumers rekindling their attachment to jeans, finishing tech companies are on a mission to provide brands with sustainable solutions to achieve a genuine denim look. came back.

Jeanologia brings this technology directly to stores through the Retail Innovation Lab.

Founded in 2018 at Jeanologia’s Spanish headquarters in Valencia, the lab allows you to collaborate with brands and retailers on new ideas that will shape the future of denim retail. There, we experiment with laser technology, washer and dryers, and brainstorming projects to connect the consumer experience to sustainability and personalization, and connect physical retail to online.

“We are ready to transform our retail business and create a unique customer experience,” said Carmen Silla, marketing director at Jeanologia.

Jeanologia has two success stories based on that technology.

When Levi’s tried to create a pop-up experience in Miami for Art Basel in 2019, the denim giant turned to Jeanologia to enhance some of the customization options offered to consumers. Built from 12 shipping containers, Levi’s Haus Miami is a two-level concept with a carefully selected selection of Levi’s Premium Red Tab, Levi’s Authorized Vintage, Levi’s Made & Crafted, limited edition products and the most innovative Levi’s Tailor Shop. It had a shop.

Featuring Jeanologia’s laser machine, the Tailor Shop offers Future Finish, a customized option that allows consumers to develop their own finishing details for jeans.

Levi’s House Miami Courtesy

Jeanologia CEO Enrique Silla said Levi’s House Miami “physically integrates jeans design and production in-store” and “retail miles” by enhancing the consumer experience with elements of fun and creativity. “Marked the stone.”

The second case study took place this fall during Milano Design Week. Jeanologia has set up a digital corner at Bershka’s flagship store in Corso Vittorio Emmanuele, turning it into a digital denim customization lab. This initiative meant that consumers could have a unique experience of using laser technology to design their garments in real-time, fast and sustainable ways. The whole process took only 45 minutes.

Incorporating technology into the retail environment is becoming more popular. Candiani Denim recently opened Candiani Custom, an extension of an existing Milan-based boutique. The boutique includes a microfactory specializing in bespoke jeans manufactured and washed onsite. In addition, machinery companies are tweaking existing technology to make it more suitable for small lot production and in-store customization.

However, strong partnerships are an important factor for companies delivering this new retail experience. “We accompany brands and retailers throughout the process,” added Silla, adding that Jeanologia will help create designs, train design teams and store personnel, and assemble spaces in stores.

More Jeanologia brand partnerships are underway for 2022. [with who], But it will surprise you, “she said.

