How to set up STG44 class and unlock STG44 with Vanguard • Eurogamer.net





The STG44 is an assault rifle that debuted in the Call of Duty: Vanguard release lineup and is already a difficult option to bring to the battlefield.

It won’t be a Call of Duty game without the powerful assault rifles standing out. Quickly positioned among Vanguard’s best weapons. This option is sure to fit as a great all-purpose rifle at any distance, especially on the right arm. Attachment.

This page describes how to unlock STG44 as quickly as possible, optimal STG44 loadouts and STG44 class recommendations to further enhance its capabilities.

This page:

If you’re also interested in zombies, don’t miss the page on Covenants and Optimal Builds. For those related to multiplayer, there is a complete list of Call of Duty: Vanguard maps and instructions on how to unlock the Call of Duty: Vanguard operator.

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta: PS5 vs Xbox Series X / S Multiplayer + 120Hz Mode Tested!

How to unlock STG44 with Call of Duty Vanguard

The task of getting STG44 is surprisingly easy and incredibly easy without any challenges.

To unlock STG44, just launch the game. Player level 1 unlocks, so no additional steps are required.

This is a rare event for weapons in the limelight, but keep in mind that Vanguard’s life cycle has just begun. Unlocking the latest meta-assault rifles can be time consuming or unnecessarily long challenges. Until then, enjoy this refreshing requirement.

Best Vanguard STG44 Roadouts and Attachments

Below are the optimal STG44 loadout recommendations and their corresponding levels.

Muzzle: Scythe Compensator (Unlock at Level 3) Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B (Unlock at Level 38) Optical System: Slate Reflector (Unlock at Level 17) Stock: Constant Tactical (Unlock at Level 9) Under Barrel: M1941 Hand Stop (Unlock at Level) 23) Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mug (Unlock at Level 69) Ammunition Type: Extension (Unlock at Level 62) Rear Grip: Stippling Grip (Unlock at Level 67) Proficiency: Early work of minions (unlock at level 32) Kit: Full load (unlock at level 42)

Let’s start with the muzzle. This requires the Scythe Compensator to be equipped. This adds a precision of +1. There are no drawbacks to this!

On the barrel. We chose the VDD 760 MM05B, which can be controlled with high precision while reducing scope sway and gun bob and expanding the damage range. As a result, both sprinting speed and hip shooting accuracy are hit, and walking speed is also targeted, but not so much.

The slate reflector turned out to be a rounded option for this assault rifle, but again, it’s your choice!

For stock slots, we chose Constant Tactical. This is to increase walking speed by +4, walking stability by +4, and initial accuracy and recoil by +1. Hipfire accuracy is now -1, and sprint-to-fire speed is reduced by -3, but it’s worth including.

The M1941 Handstop Attachment makes the best choice from an underbarrel perspective. Adds +1 to recoil control and increases accuracy by +1 but hipfire accuracy is reduced by -1.

For magazines, we recommend the .30 Russian short 30 round mug attachment. In addition to maintaining 30 rounds, it adds +2 to bullet speed and range, +1 to bullet penetration, and +1 to damage. It costs -5 recoil control and accuracy, -2 firing rate, and -1 for both movement and ADS speeds. But the rest of the build makes up for most of this, so it’s worth having it.

Second, Longened is a great ammo type because it adds +3 to the bullet velocity and complements the initial velocity.

As for the rear grip, thanks to the stippling grip, you get +2 recoil recovery and +1 initial accuracy and recoil.

In terms of proficiency, the Sleight of Hand helps to reload quickly with a +1.

Finally, we chose full load in the kit category, so you can start with the largest reserve ammo.

Best Vanguard STG44 Class Setup, Benefits, Equipment

Here’s a selection of the best items, including equipment and perks, to set up the best STG44 class in Vanguard.

Benefit 1: Ghost (unlock at level 36) Benefit 2: Forward Intel (unlock at level 40) Benefit 3: Lightweight (unlock at level 21) Secondary: 1911 (unlock at level 23) Tactical: No 69 Stan Grenade (Unlock early) Fatal: MK2 flag grenade (Unlock early)

Ghosts are prevented from being detected when moving on the Spy Plane, enemy Intel, or field mics. It also reduces the effectiveness of local informants.

We recommend choosing Forward Intel as the second benefit. This allows you to see an indicator of enemy reinforcements on the map-yes, that means spawn points. The minimap also shows a larger area.

The third perk used Lightweight to increase overall movement speed. This is a useful feature. However, you have the option of choosing overkill instead and using the second major weapon. 1911 was enough for us.

Finally, we chose the MK2 flag grenade and No69 stun grenade options for each of the deadly and tactical categories. These are pretty basic choices, but they work. Of course, if you want to experiment with other equipment, it’s up to you!

