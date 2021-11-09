Qualcomm is building a bridge between the phone and smart glasses.The mechanism is as follows





Next year, Qualcomm will use a software platform called Snapdragon Spaces to enable smart glasses connected to the phone.

Many companies are competing to interconnect people with immersive metaverses using smart glasses. But so far, few can work with the phone in our pocket. Qualcomm’s latest initiative, called Snapdragon Spaces, aims to act as an adhesive between phones and future smart glasses, with a focus on supporting open web platforms.

So far, the problem is that it only works on certain premium Android smartphones with Qualcomm chips, not at all on the iPhone so far.

Qualcomm chips are already included in most existing AR and VR headsets, including the Oculus Quest 2, Microsoft Hololens 2, and HTC Vive Focus 3. The company has been trying to bridge the phone with VR and AR devices over the last few years. Now that more companies like Google are starting to build their own chips, they may be mounted to make it work. Meta, Microsoft, and other AR / VR players are focused on compatibility between headsets and phone devices (call it Metaverse, or whatever you like), and Qualcomm’s move is on headsets and phones. Seems to be completely focused on achieving the ultimate connection.

However, Snapdragon Spaces are not chips. Hardware is Qualcomm’s strength in the AR / VR world. Spaces is the software that Qualcomm considers necessary to make glasses work with more phone apps. The platform will be downloaded to a compatible premium Snapdragon-based phone (which chips are supported, but Qualcomm hasn’t specified yet), plug-in glasses can be connected, and at the same time existing app stores such as Google Play You can also connect the app to turn it into glasses-compatibility. Glasses become an extension of the phone and use the processing power of the phone and mobile phone connection to enhance the experience.

Lenovo (and Motorola), Oppo, and Xiaomi are the first hardware partners to use Snapdragon Spaces next year to feature compatible phone-connected AR glasses (Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 glasses work on the platform). .. Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom (with T-Mobile) and NTT Docomo have partnered to test features on the network when glasses arrive.

Qualcomm also announced the acquisition of hand tracking technology company ClayAIR. In addition to the acquisition of object recognition company Wikitude, Qualcomm’s purpose is to further lock on the tools needed to create everything a complete set of AR glasses needs to work. The developer platform runs on Unreal Engine 4 and Unity and is compatible with OpenXR.

Some of the AR features supported by Qualcomm glasses.

Many of the promised features of AR glasses and apps that use Qualcomm’s software sound like what you’ve seen in AR over the last few years: real objects and pop-up virtual objects tagged with images, floors, desks. Like Mario Kart Live, which recognizes other surfaces, meshes spaces to get a complete 3D map of the room, hand tracking, and even remotely controls real-world stuff with virtual AR objects overlaid. Get a glimpse of how (driving an RC car in a virtual-filled room), for example, an obstacle on a race track). Qualcomm glasses can also share real-world location-based AR (via spatial anchors) that others can see at the same time as the glasses.

Qualcomm has tested the software with some early partners before launch, and Niantic (the makers of games like Pokemon Go and recent Pikmin Bloom) announced earlier this year through its own software development platform called Lightship. Use Qualcomm’s platform for new AR experiences.

In a quote provided by Qualcomm, John Hanke, Niantic’s founder and CEO, said: “What Snapdragon Spaces achieves for people using AR glasses indoors complements our goal of developers building global AR applications in multiple devices and form factors.”

Niantic is already trying to bring the AR phone experience to eyeglasses and headsets and is already working with Qualcomm on future smart glass designs. Snapdragon Spaces looks just like the kind of phone-to-glasses software your phone needs. But Qualcomm is making its first move, as Google and Apple haven’t yet taken major OS-level steps to make glasses work easily on the phone. It may make 2022 more interesting in this regard.

