AI-driven search engine You.com acquires Google for $ 20 million





Self-proclaimed the world’s first open search engine, You.com is in public beta today with $ 20 million in funding led by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and participation by Breyer Capital, Sound Ventures, Day One Ventures and more. Announced the raising. According to the company, as You.com expands its platform to new users on the public web, the money will go to user growth, products and technology.

As the economy moves online, You.coms claims that the Internet is becoming more centralized and controlled by some powerful and malicious tech companies. In contrast, You.com co-founder and CEO Richard Socher claims that the company is using technology to help people lead better and more productive lives.

I had the original idea [for You.com] Eight and a half years ago, Socher emailed Venture Beat. Today, there is so much information that no one has time to read it, process it, or know what to trust. [A] A single gatekeeper controls most of the search market and determines what is displayed. There are too many ads and a flood of search engine-optimized pages. In addition, 65% of search queries exit without clicking another site. This means traffic. Stay within the Google ecosystem.

Image credit: You.com

Founded in 2020 by Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com leverages a type of AI, natural language processing (NLP), to understand search queries, rank results, and use a variety of languages, including programming languages. Analyze the query semantically. The platform summarizes results from across the web and can be extended with a built-in search app, allowing users to complete tasks without leaving the results page.

Google’s first page can only be modified by paying for ads, which is annoying to users and costly to businesses. Our new platform will allow businesses to deliver the most useful real content to their first page, and if users like it, they can take action on the fly, Socher continues. I did. Most businesses and partners will prefer this new interface to people’s digital life over Google’s old status quo.

Apply AI to search

Socher previously founded MetaMind. It’s an AI startup that raised over $ 8 million in venture capital before it was acquired by Salesforce in 2016. He won first place in the 2007 Semantic Robot Vision Challenge and was part of a team dedicated to creating ImageNet. A public database of annotated images used to test, train, and validate object-aware AI models.

Until recently, Salesforce Chief Scientist, Sawcher, who helped build a company to spread the Einstein AI platform, has long been fascinated by the field of NLP. His PhD Stanford dissertation showed that deep learning, which roughly models neurons in the human brain, can solve multiple NLP tasks simultaneously, eliminating the need to develop multiple models. ..

For McCann, he led Salesforce’s natural language processing team as an AI research scientist.

Without state-of-the-art deep learning, many years of work would not have been possible. [the area of NLP]Said Socher. I believe search is the most important application of AI, especially NLP today. [And with You.com,] Users can control AI through personalization and customization.

Customization and privacy

On You.com, you can search for sources such as Reddit, Quora, Stack Overflow, and Medium with a single query. For example, a programmer can search for a code snippet to get a summary generated by You.comsAI.

Choose your favorite sources for news, social, shopping and more. The You.coms website states that you will first see results from trusted sources.Get news, check GitHub and compose tweets [all] To one place.

Socher also claims that You.com raises the bar for privacy and offers the option of zero-trace secret mode. Currently, ad-free platforms do not sell personal information or track users on the Internet. And while we haven’t ruled out the introduction of advertising, You.com is committed to never serving targeted advertising that invades privacy.

Image credit: You.com

Google is a large databank that consists of everything you’ve searched for (even if you’ve deleted it), the people you’ve communicated with, the apps you’ve used, and your extensions. You probably tell your search engine something very personal that you may not tell your close friends and family. And it’s not just your search query, Google follows you on the internet and tracks you on partner sites with tracking pixels. All this data will be stored and later monetized through ad targeting, Socher continued. It is imperative to create a fairer system for people to have an agency in the information diet and for organizations of all sizes to have the chance to be on the first page. [a] Search when those contents are related.

Competition with incumbents

With 30 employees You.com is one of the start-ups aimed at challenging Google’s dominance in web search. The other is Neeva, launched by two former Google executives, and Mojeek, a UK-based developer of web indexing technology. Subscription-based Neeva is licensed for web indexing from Microsoft Bing, but combines results from users’ emails and other personal information to reduce the number of ads and enhance privacy. I promise. Mojeek has created its own index with the goal of reaching 6 billion pages by the end of 2021 (Google claims to have indexed hundreds of billions of pages so far).

Google’s share of the global search market has been stable at over 90% for most of the last decade. According to Statcounter, Bing is 2.9%, followed by Yahoo at 1.5%.

Long-time rivals like DuckDuckGo are growing slowly but steadily, but other rivals, including Berlin-based Ecosia, are struggling to gain a foothold in the highly competitive arena. .. Also founded by a former Google engineer, Cuil has been in operation for more than two years, raised $ 33 million and indexed over 120 billion web pages before it was shut down in 2010.

Image credit: You.com

Google faces two state-led antitrust proceedings and a federal proceeding in the United States over what critics claim to be monopoly action. But so far, regulators have been trying to open up the search market. For example, a Stanford University study found that search engine selection screens for Android devices sold in the European Union imposed by the European Commission in 2019 tend to favor more aggressive companies by monetizing users. It became clear.

The pandemic has rethought search and strengthened the importance of launching You.com. What started 20 years ago as a way to organize information and make it accessible from around the world has now prioritized advertising relevance over content relevance. There has long been a blind belief that engagement is more important than people getting things done and saving time. Socher added. You.com is a trusted platform for users and builders to innovate the search economy and create value for collaborative creation. We want to democratize access and choice of information so that users can truly personalize their information experience. I think it’s important to revive the agency and manage and treat users as people, not products.

