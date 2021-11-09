The vibrant new Logitech PopKeys keyboard is retro and modern





Logitech Pop Keys and Pop Mouse will ship this month.

David Carnoy / CNET

Logitech calls the new PopKeys wireless mechanical keyboard “beautifully retro.” It may seem like it’s designed for kids, but it’s really aimed at mobile professionals with a “big personality.” Available this month for $ 100 (AU $ 130) in three color options, it will ship with the new colorful companion mouse Pop Mouse ($ 40; AU $ 50). UK pricing is still awaiting announcement.

“Logitech’s studio series incorporates the creativity of each individual there,” said Art OGnimh, vice president of lifestyle business for Logitech’s creativity and productivity. “We used PopKeys and PopMouse to create innovative products that are as expressive as users, have great personality, and don’t compromise productivity.”

Aside from the fact that this is a mechanical keyboard where you actually have to press the keys (the keys move a long distance), the big highlight feature is that the box contains eight interchangeable emoji keycaps. That is. On the keyboard itself. Assign your favorite emoji or shortcut to the emoji key using the Logitech Options software available on your PC or Mac. It can be easily removed from the keyboard. The pop mouse top button opens the emoji menu. Alternatively, you can customize it to your liking.

The price of a pop mouse is $ 50.

David Carnoy / CNET

Some people like mechanical keyboards, others don’t. The pop keys don’t seem to be as big as some of the mechanical keyboards I’ve used, but they make a familiar clicking sound when I type them. Again, some are satisfying and some are not. I liked the shape of the scooped rounded keys, their spacing, and the difference in color. In addition, 12 new feature shortcuts include a snip screen, mute mic, and media keys, which will definitely help you in your home work environment.

The keyboard is rated to withstand 50 million keystrokes. It looks pretty durable, and while it’s not that light, it fits easily in a backpack or laptop bag.

Neither the keyboard nor the mouse is powered by a rechargeable battery. The keyboard uses two AAA batteries (which should last up to 3 years according to Logitech), and the battery compartment has a slot for storing Logitech’s Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver, turning your Logitech keyboard into a PC or Mac. Easy to pair (Bluetooth is also available). Since fewer computers have USB-A, we would like the adapter to come with a USB-A-USB-C adapter.

There are eight interchangeable and programmable emoji keycaps, and the keyboard has four spaces.

David Carnoy / CNET

With both a pop key and a pop mouse, you can connect up to three devices at once via a Bluetooth or LogiBolt wireless receiver. Popkey works on Windows, MacOS, iOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, Android, and pop mouse works on Windows, MacOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, Linux.

Pop Keys and Pop Mouse are part of Logitech’s studio series, including the Pebble Mouse, K580 and K380 keyboards, and the new Logitech Deskmat.

Pop Keys competes directly with Logitech’s premier MX Keys Mini keyboard. This keyboard also sells for $ 100. I personally like the MX Keys Mini, but it doesn’t have the fun elements of PopKeys or the interchangeable emoji keys.

The Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver is convenient because it can be stored in the battery compartment.

David Carnoy / CNET

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/the-vibrant-new-logitech-pop-keys-keyboard-is-both-retro-and-modern/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos