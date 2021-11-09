Galaxy, Apple Watch, Switch?Technical gifts are great, but learn these rules before giving





It’s the season to buy technology gifts.

Stephen Beacham This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

The vacation is imminent. With the surge in supply chain crises, overwhelming ports and significant delays in shipping, it’s a good idea to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to gift shopping for loved ones.

But buying gadgets for that tech enthusiast in your life is not always easy.

If you’re considering a smartphone, you may need to decide on either Apple’s iPhone 13 or Google’s Pixel 6 (not to mention the Galaxy S21 and all other Samsung models). Headphones come in a variety of options, from wireless earphones like the 3rd generation AirPods to ear-hook options like the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you’re thinking about smart speakers, you have a wealth of options. Amazon Echo, Google Nest Mini, Apple HomePod Mini, Sonos One, to name just a few.

Due diligence is not only recommended, but necessary, regardless of the technology gift you are considering, such as game consoles, computers, or even smart gardens. This guide takes a closer look at the recommendations and prohibitions when considering buying a gadget, from privacy and security issues to compatibility issues.

Watch out for extras that someone else has to buy

Keep in mind the additional accessories you may need, regardless of the type of device you purchase as a gift. Check with yourself or your sales representative to see if your device is ready to be used right out of the box.

For example, if you bought light bulbs that change color, do you need a hub for them to work? For mobile phones and tablets, does it make sense to submit a case, or does it make sense to let the recipient choose a case later? Many phones throw away the headphone jack, so you may need a dongle to connect to a 3.5mm audio connection from a USB-C or Lightning plug.

Other examples to watch out for: For Roomba, additional brushes, filters, or virtual barriers are the ultimate items your loved ones need. If you give a smart speaker, it may also act as a voice-activated speaker for streaming music. We would appreciate a gift card for your Spotify or Pandora subscription.

Another aspect to consider is whether the donor needs to replace what he already has. Maybe the new phone needs a different kind of charging cable than the one they’re already using. It may not be your responsibility to replace it, but keep in mind that your gift can have a spillover effect.

Dongles are sometimes a necessary evil.

Sarah Tew / CNET Beware of devices you already own

The last thing you want to do is get your dad a gift that he can’t or won’t use. Before deciding to get someone the latest Amazon Echo or Apple Watch, check the type of device they’re already using on a regular basis.

For example, if the donor has an Android smartphone, they can hardly use the Apple Watch. Or, if you have a home full of Apple HomePod speakers, a smart home gift that relies on Amazon’s Alexa Assistant is probably not the right choice.

Wireless earphones are usually the safest way, and smartwatches (other than the Apple Watch) usually work with all types of smartphones. Streaming devices such as Roku and Fire TV usually work with any TV (make sure you don’t have a Roku-enabled TV yet).

Don’t be swayed by the types of products your friends and family already have. Don’t forget to keep your gift receipt handy for a guilty exchange.

If you have a general idea of ​​the type of device the donor is already using around your home, here are some more specific angles to consider when giving a smart home gift.

Knowing what the recipient already owns is an important aspect of technology gift shopping.

Angela Lang / CNET Buy a mobile phone as a gift Golden rule

If you buy someone to call, tap your back for your thoughtfulness and generosity. Make sure you have considered all angles.

The most important thing is to make sure that the phone you are buying for someone works with the wireless carrier of your choice. Wireless providers use a variety of technologies that can prevent phones from functioning across competitor networks. The last thing you want to do is buy a phone that only works with Verizon Wireless for those who are sticking to T-Mobile.

Ask the gift recipient what wireless carrier you are using or consider purchasing an unlocked phone. Many phone manufacturers offer unlocked versions that work with almost every wireless operator. Keep in mind that not all carrier features, such as Wi-Fi calls tailored to your particular network, will work. In a nutshell, I know your audience.

Keep the receipt handy and let the recipient know that you will not be in pain if you eventually return or exchange the call. This gift is all about gestures.

There are many unlocked phones you can choose from.

Juan Garzon / CNET Beware of privacy hazards

Some products have privacy and security implications. Even if it’s okay to keep the Amazon Echo and its always-on mic at home, the donor may not be very happy with the idea. And while Aunt Mary may feel desperate to participate in the 21st century at the Echo Show 8, keep her level of comfort in mind.

We store a lot of information on our mobile phones and gadgets. Personal information such as banking information, frequently accessed locations, current locations, photos, conversations, etc. are all things we blindly trust in our devices.

At the very least, if you’re considering buying the next generation of Portal Plus or the latest Ring Video, you should be aware of companies like Meta (Facebook’s new name) and Amazon, which are constantly surrounded by privacy questions and concerns. .. Doorbell as a gift 4.

Whether you’re looking at a product from a company you’ve never heard of, or have one, you can quickly search on Google. For example, examining “Meta / Facebook Privacy Issues” should reveal potential issues.

Portals may not be a good idea for anyone who is worried about Facebook’s privacy practices.

Find out how long a Tyler Lizenby / CNET company will support a product

Regular software updates are an important part of owning a high-tech product. Updates can not only improve the product over time, but also fix and improve the security of the device.

Therefore, it’s important to be confident that your enterprise will continue to support your device through updates, especially if security issues are discovered (as is often the case).

When buying a mobile phone, Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Pixel lineup will receive consistent and timely updates. Other than Google’s own phone, Samsung has a good track record of consistently updating Android phones, as well as OnePlus phones.

Software updates for smart speakers and streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV are unknowingly processed in the background. This is ideal for those who are not tech savvy.

After release, it’s a good idea to find out how long your company has promised to support your product with software updates.

Finally, there’s always a lot of deals and promotions around this shopping season, especially before and after Black Friday. Don’t be swayed by trading products that seem too good. If the product is discontinued (or will be available soon), the gift can be an expensive bricklayer. Again, Google is your friend when it comes to learning more about the product and its future.

Meta (formerly Facebook) discontinued the Oculus Rift S in 2021.

John Kim / CNET Read multiple reviews

Even if you’re given a list of ideas for a particular gadget gift, read the product reviews and do your own research. Read multiple reviews to find compliments and similarities in the matter.

For example, the Nintendo Switch comes in three versions: Original ($ 300), OLED ($ 350), and Lite ($ 200). If you choose the cheapest version of Lite, be aware that it doesn’t come with a Joy-Con controller, not all games are compatible, and it doesn’t have TV or desktop modes. is needed. And while you can rock the fence with an OLED model (7-inch touch screen, 64GB storage, built-in wired LAN port included), the original is still packed with punches and comes with many Lite features. Is missing.

Reviews help you make more informed decisions.

Reviews are an important part of researching new products.

Scott Stein / CNET

The same is true for products that were released earlier this year and are likely to be upgraded and replaced shortly after vacation. Take the time to research and make informed choices.

Still not sure where to start? This is the best mobile phone of 2021, the 2021 Gift Guide with various budget items, and gifts for different types of people such as Star Wars fans. See also our favorite selection of popular products such as smart speakers, tablets and laptops.

