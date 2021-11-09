Newly designed private Google search alternative





For better or for worse, You.com is different from the other search engines you’ve used so far.

Instead of placing the results in a vertical list, you.com presents users with rows of horizontal panels (called “apps” in the company) grouped by source. Among other things, there are apps for Yelp, apps for Reddit, apps for Twitter, and apps for standard Bing results. Users can promote or demote these panels as they view the results to create a personalized search engine for their favorite sources.

[Image: courtesy of You.com]”This is something no one else has done yet,” said Richard Socher, founder and CEO of You.com and former Salesforce chief scientist. “This is like a new way of thinking about search.”

But while You.com is novel and ambitious, it’s hard to get used to, and if not everything is related to what you need, it’s counterproductive to need to sift over 12 content silos. You may feel it. To truly overturn the search engine business, You.com will need to do a better job of cataloging the all-new system it created.

Privacy mess

You.com is part of the widespread privacy-centric Google search options such as DuckDuckGo, Startpage, and Brave Search, and is also keen to present goodwill in privacy. It does not mine the user’s search history for targeted ads and does not attempt to track the user after the user leaves the site. The user can also switch between “secret” modes. In this mode, personalized results will be turned off, but You.com will not be able to store your search history or IP address.

Richard Socher [Photo: courtesy of You.com]Currently, it leaves you with no way to make money. According to Socher, the company is currently focusing on growth (with the participation of Breyer Capital, Sound Ventures, Day One Ventures and others, raising $ 20 million led by Marc Benioff). But he believes You.com has many business models that allow you to explore your personal data without turning it into targeted advertising.

Most of You.com’s competitors are getting closer to the Google experience. Those differentiations are less important in core search products, like Brave’s web browser and DuckDuckGo’s broad suite of tools, such as DuckDuckGo’s email privacy options.

In contrast, You.com wants to rethink your search results at a more basic level. According to Socher, the company may want to dig deeper into those individual sources when people search on an increasingly small number of large sites where people use the Web. He says he realized that he couldn’t do it. The You.com horizontal panel is supposed to make that easy.

“There can be a lot of useful content from one type of source, but with a vertical list it’s very difficult to grow that source further without sacrificing everything else,” Socher said. increase.

[Animation: courtesy of You.com]You.com provided about 100 of these sources, or “apps,” at launch. Some are created by crawling the web, and others are created using corporate APIs. We plan to add more in the future. It then uses an algorithm to determine which sources to display and how to place them for a particular query.

Another big difference from other search engines is that from the results page, users can shift individual panels up and down. This affects ranking in similar searches. The settings menu also allows users to like or like each source to affect its visibility in all searches.

“It’s the AI ​​that people control, not the AI ​​that makes all the final decisions,” says Socher.

In the long run, we envision a system where developers can create their own You.com app and send it for approval, allowing city bus services to view schedules and post stories on blogs.

“In the future, as I see, companies will want web apps, iPhone apps, Android apps, and You.com apps,” says Socher.

Still, the concept of building a search-only app is completely new, and You.com hasn’t asked companies to join yet. For major publications such as The New York Times and NPR, You.com has created their own apps on their behalf. When asked about establishing a wider app store, Socher says it’s too early to discuss in detail.

Sorting sources

You.com’s system has that moment. When troubleshooting technical issues, it’s very useful to be able to scan more than 12 Reddit threads. If you’re looking for a place to eat, it’s good to get results from Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Google Maps. A search for “Richard Socher” also showed useful details that Google missed, such as TechCrunch’s story about his time in Salesforce and a discussion on Hacker News about his past work.

[Image: courtesy of You.com]

However, there are just as many scenarios where the siled approach struggles. For example, as part of some irrelevant story research, I was trying to find an example of a telco executive who said he didn’t want to be a “dumb pipe” for Internet traffic. This is strangely a specific query, but it is the one most often provided by a long list of results from different sources. In contrast, scrolling through You.com’s horizontal web results panel was a hassle, especially because You.com doesn’t display the date of the article. The other panels further down the page consist primarily of Reddit posts and YouTube videos. About the problem of household plumbing.

The You.com panel also occasionally led to some misleading results. For example, when searching for “iPhone 13 Pro Deals,” one of the results panels was from StackOverflow, which contains information about PHP arrays. While trying to troubleshoot a newsletter issue, arXiv.org presented a panel of scientific research.

Even if everything works as intended, you may find the panel-based approach limited. For example, searching for pianist Keith Jarrett returns 20 results from the web, followed by Reddit gossip, simple facts, some videos, some old news articles, and a strange detour to ESPN (same). (In the case of the name rugby player) followed. , And a list of songs that only link to Spotify. While this extensive overview of the various sources helps a bit, it lacks the depth you can get by digging into traditional search engines such as Google.

[Image: courtesy of You.com]Socher says that the depth of You.com increases as you add apps, and its horizontal panel does a better job of highlighting new sources without the user first digging into the first page of search results. Claim that you can.

“Anyone can join this page,” he says. “You don’t have to buy with ads or do all of your SEO.”

But as You.com adds more sources, you also need to understand how to balance them all. The act of promoting and demoting various sources is already a bit boring in the first iteration of You.com. The influx of sauce can be quite exhausting.

It doesn’t make the attempt so commendable. For decades, Google has set all of our expectations about how web search should work on its own, and even its useless, privacy-conscious competitors have officially set it up. I hate changing. Whether You.com succeeds or not, that perspective is welcomed in spaces where fresh ideas have been postponed for a long time.

“If you look at online spaces, there are different types of innovations in different areas, except for search,” says Socher. “Long, unquestionable domination like a monopoly is a kind of madness.”

