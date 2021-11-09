Byju debuts innovation hub for educational technology venture





Join an online game reader at GamesBeat Summit Next. From November 9th to 10th. Learn more about what’s coming next.

Indias Byjus has created a new innovation hub called Byjus lab. At this hub, we want to connect AI and machine learning experts with educational technology researchers to create new edtech solutions.

Based in Bangalore, India, the company has grown to more than 100 million students (and 6.5 million paid subscriptions) on its educational games platform for children and has expanded far beyond the Indian border. I keep buying.

Byjuss acquired US-based AR game maker Osmo for $ 120 million in 2019. It also raised $ 150 million (following the $ 540 million round) for global expansion that year. This year, Byjus released a Disney-based learning app for children in the United States and purchased Epic, an online reading platform for children, for $ 500 million. And it bought Tynkers for an estimated $ 200 million. The acquisition goes back to Byjus’ goal of investing $ 1 billion in the US education and engineering market over the next three years.

The new hub redefines the role of technology in learning and transforms powerful ideas into solutions. Hire AI and ML specialists in the UK, US and India.

Webinar

Three top investment professionals will be open about what you need to fund your video game.

Watch on demand

With the vision of driving and shaping the future of education, new ventures will nurture new ideas, deliver cutting-edge technology and provide breakthrough solutions throughout the Byjus ecosystem of learning products.

According to the company, technology in education is not only about automation, but also about leveraging technology in the best possible way for students to become lifelong learners. Believing that innovation for the future can sustain the present, Byjus Lab is based on this philosophy to help redefine the role of technology in learning powerful ideas and transforming them into solutions.

Byjus Lab is another step in the company’s commitment to transforming the learning experience of children around the world. This is achieved by leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision capabilities, and gamification.

In a statement by Byjus Chief Innovation and Learning Officer DevRoy, the role of online learning is not only to duplicate offline classes in digital space, but to make them more interactive, engaging and personalized. Byjus Lab wants to explore the power of information and technology by combining computing, technology and data capabilities to create more personalized, enhanced and democratized learning. As a global company, we aim to leverage our global talent pool to build innovative tools and leverage new technologies to positively impact the learning experience of children around the world. As we continue to grow and experiment, we do business at the crossroads of business and technology, making innovation a reality and appropriate for end users. We aim to strengthen our team and look forward to working with a bright and curious mind to transform the way children learn.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/11/09/byjus-debuts-innovation-hub-for-edtech-ventures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos