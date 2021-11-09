Peloton will do strength training with the $ 495 guide camera system coming in 2022





Peloton is moving to strength training with its latest product, the Peloton Guide. This is a TV-connected camera that allows you to view your workouts and track your movements in real time to make sure things are going well.

The Peloton Guide is also the cheapest product to date, and when launched in early 2022, the bundle will be priced at $ 495, including the Guide camera, the newly updated Peloton heart rate band, and the remote control. However, you will need to provide other training equipment such as weights and resistance bands yourself.

In addition, guide owners need a $ 12.99 / month membership (the same price Peloton charges for app-only subscriptions) to use the service. However, if you already own a tread or bike and want to pay all the $ 39 per month, please visit your membership. You do not have to pay extra to use the guide.

Technically, Peloton has already offered strength training classes for some time (the Peloton Bike Plus rotating screen is designed to make them easier). However, the guide provides what’s called self-mode, which uses the guide’s built-in camera to track movement and display the workout on the screen with the instructor to ensure that the exercise is done properly. By doing so, we aim to provide a more comprehensive experience.

That said, Pelotons tracking is added here, as the cost of membership is the same between using a free app with an existing set-top box and purchasing Pelotons’ $ 495 bespoke hardware. It needs to be very impressive to justify the cost. It’s about the same as a competitor like Tempo Move ($ 495 at launch), but the bundle simply uses an iPhone as the camera and includes weights.

The guide has a built-in microphone in addition to a camera for tracking movement, so you can play, pause, rewind, and fast forward your class without lowering weights or stopping exercise. ..

Of course, smart devices with microphones and cameras in the living room have obvious privacy issues. Peloton promises that you have full control over your device with an integrated camera cover for when you’re not using it and a physical switch to disable the microphone.

First, the guide only offers strength-focused classes (both weight only and weights added), but Peloton plans to add more types of training support over time. It states. The company’s announcement also doesn’t show much information about whether the guide will offer live strength training classes like Peloton offers for Tread and Bike products.

In addition to the guides, Peloton will also debut a new heart rate monitor (this is included in the purchase of all guides). The updated monitor is an armband rather than a chest strap and features integrated LEDs so you can easily see your heart rate at a glance. The new straps will be sold individually for $ 89 in early 2022, and the $ 49 chest strap will soon be discontinued.

The Peloton Guide will be available in the US and Canada in early 2022 and in the UK, Australia and Germany in 2022.

