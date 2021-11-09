15-sector piVentures expects deep tech to be disrupted over the next five years – TechCrunch





Much of the startup news cycle focuses on unprecedented funding round sizes and record-time bootstraps, so you don’t often leave the numbers to think seriously about innovation. But today, that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.

Exchange has early access to piVentures’ DeepTech Shifts 2026 report. The report identifies 15 deep tech subsectors that the company believes will reach an inflection point by 2026.

The study is backed by a study, but Manish Singhal, founding partner of piVentures, says the findings are also informed by conversations with entrepreneurs.

Not only will we dig deeper into this morning’s report, but we will also share what we have learned from interviews with Singhal, pi’s managing director Roopan Aulakh, and principal Shubham Sandeep.

15 shift forecast

Below are 15 sectors that piVentures expects to “disruptive innovations that will make a significant difference in global business” over the next 50 years.

Alternative Protein: Unnecessary to Important Blockchain: Promising to Mainstream Brain Computer Interface: Measuring Insights Climate Technology: Important Data Accompanying Privacy: Anonymously Identifiable Energy Storage: Lithium Ion Enterprise Workflow to Alternative Chemistry: From Humans Human + Al Healthcare Screening: Response to Proactive MLOps: In-house Managed Services Nature Co-design: Materials to Biomaterials Quantum Computing: Advantages Advantages Robotics: Automation to Recognition Space Technology – In Space: Deployment to Space Management Space Technology-Launch: Customized Creation of Synthetic Content for Democracy: Casual to Commercial

First, “natural co-design” refers to biomaterials, “creation of synthetic content” is about AI-generated text, images, and voice, and pi is expected to escalate from casual use cases to commercial use. Make it clear that you are.

Timing issues

Singhal has recently launched a second fund of $ 100 million on TechCrunch, a significant increase from the original fund, which is based in India or invested $ 30 million in 15 Indian-related companies. Said. The goal of this pi is to invest in 25 early stage startups.

Bangalore-based pi’s website boasts “pioneering deep technology investment in India”. Not all companies in the portfolio are based there, but they have strong ties to all countries. AI Palette, a consumer trend forecasting platform using ML, is based in Singapore, has an engineering hub in Bangalore, and has an office in the mental health app Wysa. In Bangalore, Boston and London.

Singhal says pi’s goal is to help companies that are “global innovators” looking to leverage deep technology beyond India and a single market. “We want to support disruptive innovation, not gradual innovation,” he said. Meanwhile, pi’s site states that it is not investing in “pure science or research” but is looking for a “crossroads between scalable business and disruptive technology.”

Timing is the key to what pi is doing and the fact that it underpins page 67 of the new report. “If you invest in innovation too early, you won’t get the best returns,” says Shinharu. “If you invest too late, you may not get the best returns because you are not at the cutting edge. Good things happen when your investment and innovation reach a point of resonance.”

Inflection Point Framework

That’s where pi Ventures’ in-house framework comes in, featuring a “supply and demand resonance map” for analyzing deep technology shifts. You can see that it is actually used in the two examples below, but the general idea is summarized in the following graph.

This is a useful tool for analyzing trends and I think it will be useful for investors with different time periods and dissertations.

As I explained in my blog post earlier, piVentures’ area of ​​interest is “possible art”. Dubbed by one of the limited liability companies, Raj Shah, it falls into Zone B. this is,” [ ] To strike a good balance between market demand and cutting-edge technology, “and for Zones C and E,” to explain the momentum. “

