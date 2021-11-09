Will Nintendo Abandon the Switch Concept for the Next Console?





Nintendo is not a company that likes to stay still for too long. We have revolutionized and promoted the entire industry, including the popularization of motion control games using the Wii and touch-based interfaces using the DS. However, the desire for this experiment does not always work. While Virtual Boy was a notable failure, the Wii U effectively wasted a large audience that the company built on its previous consoles.

Thankfully Nintendo is on track with a switch. Switch currently sells 92 million units and is likely to overtake the Wii to become the company’s most popular domestic system (although the topic is still debated, handheld home video game consoles. A switch on the machine, or just both?). Due to the robust commercial performance of the machine, Nintendo found that there was reason to consider extending the life cycle of the switch and that it will remain the company’s sole focus for the next five years.

However, as you know, companies such as Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft are constantly working on new hardware, and in a recent Q & A, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa is working on this issue.

At this time, we cannot comment on the following game systems: We have a lot of thoughts about the next game system, but there is nothing we can share at this time regarding the concept and release date.

The line “I’m considering a lot of things” could warn Nintendo’s longtime fans. This is probably because it suggests that the company is starting anew with a whole new approach to the next hardware platform.

Is this a bad thing? necessarily. Nintendo’s vision has guided the industry in new and exciting ways, as we have already explained. If Nintendo followed Sony’s PSP approach to create a “more powerful” Game Boy Advance, portable video games wouldn’t have been so interesting, but the success of the Wii era was largely due to the fact that new ones had a chance. The technology that depended on. Nintendo’s willingness to try something fresh is something we should be grateful for forever.

Nintendo’s willingness to experiment is commendable, but not necessarily commercially successful (Image: Nintendo)

However, as already mentioned, Nintendo’s entry into new territories may not be successful. The Wii U was one of the lowest points in the company’s hardware history. Thankfully, a period balanced by the fact that the 3DS was gaining momentum at about the same time. Sure, it could be said that the Switch wouldn’t have evolved the “off-TV” concept without the Wii U, but Nintendo’s trademark originality has made it a success in the modern gaming arena. You may sacrifice.

Nintendo hasn’t faced hardware rivals in terms of pure power since the days of GameCube. Its business model is quite different from Sony’s and Microsoft’s business models. To build a solid user base. With this in mind, it’s probably unwise for Nintendo to try to create another “pure” home video game console.

Will virtual reality be the next step for Nintendo? It’s often said that Nintendo is a company that can bring standalone VR to the mass market, but Oculus Quest 2 is already doing that. Perhaps the company is waiting for another breakthrough control idea on its wings. The next console could be a platform that will spark a whole new gaming boom.

Or maybe Furukawa’s words are designed to be as uncommitted as possible, and Nintendo will stick to the concept of switches for the foreseeable future, transforming the platform into something similar to an iPhone or iPad, and power-growing hardware. Turn into an ecosystem Works over time, but maintains software compatibility.

No matter what path Nintendo takes, the next home video game console can be an important moment in the company’s history, at least when it finally arrives.

What do you want to see from the next Nintendo system? Please let us know in the comments.

