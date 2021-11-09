100 Business Transformers Introduce Emerging Technology Leaders





The cloud continues to dominate as businesses process large amounts of data that are central to advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The enterprise technology business is transforming niche products and seeking acquisitions to compete with the well-established giants in the field. For more articles, visit Insider’s Transforming Business home page. Something is loaded.

Last year, when the crisis dominated the workplace, remote work supported business continuity. Nowadays, a blend of face-to-face and home-based work, increasingly called hybrid work, will dominate the workplace. And the tech industry is stepping up to support them.

On Insider’s 100 Transformation Business List annually, the new Technology Trendsetter has been enhanced to provide the tools to make the upcoming hybrid world work.

“The move to remote hybrid work and the disappearance of business trips has revealed the value of collaboration technology,” said Tope Awotona, CEO of Calendly and one of the list of insiders transforming emerging technologies in 2021. Stated.

But the hybrid world of the future is more than just collaboration. Insider’s 2021 list of new technology transformers represents the industry from cloud computing to automation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, demonstrating that hybrid work requires a top-to-bottom rethinking of technology perspectives. increase.

According to these leaders, this is a real challenge, but the rewards will be a more resilient workforce with more flexible employees.

“The more tasks we automate, the easier it is for any business to face a major crisis,” said Daniel Dines, CEO of automation company UiPath.

Data and AI are driving change

One of the most visible of these challenges is cybersecurity, as the ongoing ransomware crisis and SolarWinds supply chain hacking have spotlighted many IT system vulnerabilities.

This could also be an opportunity for cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike. CEO George Kurtz has the ambition to become a “security sales force” by helping large and small businesses protect themselves far from defense, even when employees work from home. It says that it is. Of corporate firewall.

In line with similar policy, this year’s list is believed by companies to use artificial intelligence to open the door to a new era of software by cloud giant Amazon web services and the latest data warehousing startup Databricks. It shows that we are analyzing the data we have in more depth.

In a more direct sense, companies like UiPath are using data to drive automation and help knowledge workers everywhere simplify their work lives.

Transformers win the competition

This year’s list of emerging technology transformers also shows that competition is fierce in this new world.

Confluent, the open source data streaming company behind one of the hottest tech IPOs of the year, has been successful in an ongoing public battle with Amazon Web Services for software licensing.

Meanwhile, Twilio sees the growing demand for cloud communications products during a pandemic as an opportunity to invest in infrastructure to stay competitive as it grows.

“What we did a long time ago is great,” said Michelle Grover, 2021 Transformers at Twilio CIO. “Currently, the system is overloaded and we are getting more customers, so we need to be able to scale.”

Marketing software Hubspot is also at a turning point. With CEO Yamini Rangan demonstrating a willingness to face Salesforce directly, the company aims to go beyond marketing and address more aspects of customer relationship management.

The competitiveness of each company depends on finding room for itself in the crowd. Even with a common name like Apple, continuous innovation can be a burden. This year’s list includes Johny Srouji, SVP of hardware technology, responsible for developing Apple’s acclaimed M1 chip, reducing reliance on suppliers such as Intel and paving the way for hardware. can do.

Spotlight on diversity among technology leadership

A changing world also needs a new generation of business leaders. Survival of innovation requires diverse perspectives and support for workers of all backgrounds.

Backstage Capital and its founder, Arlan Hamilton, will invest in startups founded by leaders with an undervalued background to further diversify the leadership ranks of the well-known homogeneous technology industry. Hamilton says the next big thing in emerging technologies comes from entrepreneurs, executives, and businesses that may have been previously withdrawn or left behind.

“We’re not just here as a novelty, and as someone you should stroke your head,” Hamilton said. “We are good at this.”

