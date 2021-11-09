Finally you can use Google Maps in dark mode





Daylight saving time is over. Darkness comes down to Earth every day at 5 pm. You trip over the car, turn on the ignition, launch Google Maps and find the fastest way back. You’re just dazzled by the brightest map you’ve ever seen. (It can even reflect on a weird windshield). You can’t change the clock or harness the power of the sun, but you can enable dark mode in Google Maps.

As reported by The Verge, Google has finally rolled out dark mode. It first appeared on the iPhone in September. The company seems happy to leave this feature in DL, but for now it’s popping up to warn users about its existence. However, if you haven’t seen the popup yet, it’s easy to enable Dark Mode in Google Maps, whether you’re using Android or iOS.

How to enable dark mode in Google Maps for iOS

It’s easy to enable dark mode on your iPhone. First, launch the app, then tap your profile in the upper right corner.[設定]After tapping[ダークモード]Choose. You will see three options: ; On, turn on dark mode. off. Disable dark mode. Or the same as the device settings.

This last option matches the Google Maps theme with the rest of your iPhone. If your device uses Dark Mode, Google Maps will open in Dark Mode. If your iPhone is in light mode, Google Maps will also be displayed in light mode. This option is my favorite option as I like all apps matching the rest of the iPhone.

This setting is especially useful when using the iOS Auto Dark Mode option. For example, I have my iPhone set to turn on dark mode and turn off sunrise when the sun goes down. That way, when it gets dark, my phone gets dark. When the light goes out, the phone goes into light mode. When you open Google Maps at night, it now automatically launches in dark mode.

How to enable dark mode in Google Maps for Android

It’s also easy to set dark mode in Google Maps for Android. Open the app and tap your profile.[設定]After selecting[テーマ]Choose. From here, you’ll see the same three options you’re using on iOS (on, off, same as your device settings).

If you’re using Android, you may already know that Google Maps has a dark mode. This feature was released earlier this year after being tested from September 2020. Since Google creates both Google Maps and Android, it’s no surprise that this feature was first released.

