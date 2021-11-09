Nintendo Switch OLED Restock: Wal-Mart Has Stocked Consoles Today





At Walmart, both versions of the Nintendo Switch OLED are available for purchase today. You don’t have to sign up for Wal-Mart Plus like it’s back in stock on Monday. Please note that the black model is more expensive as it is sold by a third party vendor.

Switch OLED has two color variations. One is a traditional black color scheme with a white Joy-Con controller and a white dock, and the other is a red and blue controller. Both versions tend to sell out quickly, but the white model seems to be more popular because of its sleek new look. Keep this in mind as the red and blue versions tend to be in stock longer than the white version during refilling.

The Nintendo Switch OLED sells for $ 350, which is $ 50 more than a standard switch.

Nintendo Switch OLED and Original Switch: What’s the Difference?

There have been rumors of a new switch console with 4K visuals and major performance upgrades, but that’s not what we got with Switch OLED. The new Nintendo Switch features a slightly larger 7-inch OLED display, offering the same 720p resolution when not in the cradle and 1080p visuals when connected to a TV. Despite the larger screen size, my favorite Joy-Con is compatible with the console.

For a complete breakdown of the new features and differences in this switch, see CNET’s Scott Stein’s description of thisOLED Nintendo Switch.

Some helpful tips for buying Nintendo Switch OLED

Switch OLEDs haven’t been restocked very often these days, but retailers may be restocking them in preparation for the holiday rush. With that in mind, here are some tips to keep in mind if you’re looking for a Switch OLED.

Please purchase only from official retailers. Seeing someone selling this console on Twitter is almost certainly a scam. Be sure to read the entire order page as many retailers are starting to implement a two-step purchasing system to prevent bots from ordering instead of people. For example, in Best Buy[購入]You need to click once to queue up, wait for the button to light up again, and actually add the console to your cart. Please do not give up immediately. If you have problems with your preorder and cannot complete the transaction, please continue with the update. Retailers deliberately release small inventories to thwart bot purchases. We recommend that you set up an account on the retailer’s website so that you can bypass entering payment information and check out immediately, as these consoles will count in seconds when dropped.

Read more: Nintendo Switch OLED: Why not worry about burn-in

Where to order Nintendo Switch OLED

Console replenishment occurs sporadically and in some cases without head-up.Our best advice is to closely monitor these retailers

Switch OLED is available in two different color schemes, including a brand new white option.

Amazon

Wal-Mart currently has OLED inventories, but there is a significant $ 145 increase from regular prices. You can see the list below.

Switch OLEDs haven’t been in stock on Amazon since their release on October 8th, but they can drop at any time as Black Friday approaches. You can check the current stock status below.

Best Buy dropped the latest OLED restocks from these retailers on November 1st, so it’s unclear if there will be another restock before Black Friday. You can check the list for the following availability:

The last replenishment of the target was October 19th, a few weeks ago, so another replenishment may be available soon. You can check the current stock status below.

GameStop last had OLED inventories on October 29th, one of its recent drops. Also, in the past, retailers have provided PowerUp Rewards members with early access to game and console drops, but there is no guarantee that this will happen here. You can check the list for the availability below.

