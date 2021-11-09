Former Google CFO joins board of $ 2 billion database startup Neo4j





Former Google CFO and Twitter chair Patrick Pichette has joined the board of directors of database company Neo4j. The $ 2 billion company has expanded its latest funding round to $ 390 million. Neo4j helped reveal financial misconduct as part of Pandora Papers.

Neo4j claims to be the most widely deployed graph database system in the world, with customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Comcast, Ebay and UBS.

The company’s software is also used by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), allowing researchers to examine a series of financial records and publish financial transactions of rich and celebrities through the Panama Papers, Paradise Papers, and Pandora Papers.

“The range of applications is incredible,” Pichette told Insider.

Pichette’s partner, Innovia Capital, and fellow investor Aranda Capital Management and one-peak Neo4j have added $ 66 million to Neo4j’s first $ 325 million Series F round.

“There are now Pandora Papers use cases that have worked by allowing journalists to work with very complex databases,” added Pichette, who is currently chairing Twitter’s boardroom.

“Let’s move on. What about drug discovery, fraud detection, and finding the best price for plane tickets? All this data is there.”

Neo4j CEO Emil Eifrem said:

