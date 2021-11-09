Demand for biopharmacy builds an innovation ecosystem





The development, manufacture and supply of modern medicines is rarely done on their own. Most companies outsource at least part of their process to a third party. Some small virtual businesses rely on partners for everything from discovery to distribution. Alberto Betanti, a professor of mechanical, energy, logistics engineering, and engineering management (DIME) at the University of Genoa, Italy, said this collaborative approach is increasingly shaping the innovation ecosystem (IE). I am.

One of IE’s major stakeholders is a large biopharmacy company. They act as magnets because they provide some comparative advantage. First, he says, he has sufficient financial resources to use it immediately in a variety of ways, including research contracts with universities, transactions with corporate venture capitalists, mergers and acquisitions.

It also provides a special infrastructure for drug discovery and development. In addition, large-scale biopharmacy has the ability to share drug discovery skills, connect with other stakeholders, and develop products.

Finally, they can support the unique market dynamics and knowledge maintained by over-the-counter drug datasets. Thanks to these comparative advantages, large-scale biopharmacy creates a high degree of demand that facilitates active collaboration with start-ups, universities, and other stakeholders.

Technical frontier

As a case study, Bettanti and his team examined the impact of these ecosystems on drug production in a recent study focusing on a cluster of pharmaceutical companies and service organizations in Lombardy, Italy.

They found that the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry, especially those of small businesses working on complex biopharmacy and cell and gene therapy, are driving the development of new manufacturing technologies.

The mission of biopharmacy start-ups and technology suppliers is to be at the forefront of technology, both as temporary start-ups and as permanent innovation-driven companies.

As a result, companies centered around biopharmacy developers also tend to focus on innovation, Vetanti said.

Companies that form part of the ecosystem usually complement cores such as the development of biodrugs, advanced therapies, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins, and the development of breakthrough platform technologies and services. It has unique and innovative features that are both functional.

Second, they are strongly committed to developing and pursuing a single idea or project and devote all their resources to this effort. It is essential to IE’s value creation because of its unique tendency to take risks.

evolution

Studies suggest that innovation ecosystems like Lombardy will continue to evolve as suppliers meet changing demand across the broader healthcare technology sector.

According to Bettanti, the findings support IE’s concept of a system that continuously evolves through a particular impetus, rather than a system that operates at a static maturity level.

The main market is the biopharmacy market, which is a source of demand for biopharmacy, advanced therapies, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins for targeted patients.

The complementary market is the health and medical technology market, supporting the demand for platform technologies that go beyond pills, including biomedical solutions, medical devices, diagnostics, medical 4.0, and digital technology.

