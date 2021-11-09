Netflix Releases Games to iPhone and iPad Users Worldwide – TechCrunch





Last week, Netflix announced its debut lineup of mobile games for Android users around the world. Today, games are expanding to iOS users. The lineup, which includes two “Stranger Things” games and a few other casual game titles, will be delivered to iOS users just like Android. That is, it is actually installed on the user’s mobile phone or tablet directly from the App Store, rather than being streamed from the cloud.

With the release of Android, Netflix has introduced a new “Games” tab within the app. This tab allows users to browse the catalog and find the game they want to play. However, to actually play the game, you will be transferred to the Google Play store to install the game on your device. At first launch, the user signs in to the game using Netflix credentials.

Netflix states that it uses a system similar to the launch of Netflix games on iPhone and iPad. Except now, users are directed to Apple’s App Store instead of Google Play for download. The user must also authenticate with their Netflix membership information to start the game.

The company believes the system complies with Apple’s App Store rules. This rule was changed last year to be more forgiving when it comes to game apps.

Although updated in response to the growing number of cloud gaming services, Apple’s policy is to centralize developers to give subscribers access to the game catalog as long as each title in the catalog has its own dedicated app. We can provide the app. Store list. Apple said it would allow each game title to be reviewed individually. The system was actually pioneered by the subscription-based gaming service GameClub and offered as a way to offer a wide selection of classic game titles that only members can play.

However, there is one difference between the iOS implementation of Netflix games and the behavior of the system on Android.

Netflix users on Android have their own Games tab for navigating the app, but iOS users don’t. Instead, iPhone members will only see a dedicated game line in the app that allows them to select the game to download. In the meantime, iPad members will see a row (fixed at position 6) and will be able to access the game from the category drop-down menu.

The company told TechCrunch that while Apple is a great partner for Netflix games, it wasn’t entirely clear whether the Games tab would run into another App Store policy banning apps that offer their own “app store.” .. Netflix believes that tabs aren’t important to enable iOS users to have a gaming experience, so they decided to launch them without tabs. However, if the company can clarify this rule in the future, it may be possible to add a game tab to the iOS app like the one currently available on Android.

The game lineup at the time of release is the same as Android. This includes two Bonus XP titles, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. There are also two Frosty Pop titles, “Teeter” and “Shooting Hoops”. And one title “Card Blast” from Rogue Games. The first two games are spin-offs from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things, but the latter three are just casual titles.

In the long run, Netflix plans to extend this catalog with other additions and game genres. For example, in September, the company acquired Night School Studio, an independent game developer best known for story-driven titles such as “Oxenfree,” to further build a library of Netflix games.

Netflix explained their interest in games as just another way to entertain and retain subscribers, rather than making money directly from the game itself. Currently, the game is free to download and has no ads. In-app purchases are not included. The company states that as the catalog grows, it can apply the same recommended algorithms to suggest new games to mobile users, not just TV shows and movies.

The Netflixs Q2 2021 shareholder letter sees games as another content category, as well as the expansion to original movies, animations and unscripted television, and the company’s initial focus was designed for mobile devices. I added that it is a free game. “We’ve been programming the original for nearly a decade now, so I think it’s time to learn more about how members value the game,” Netflix said.

