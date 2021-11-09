Microsoft’s $ 249 Surface Laptop SE Adopts Chromebook





Microsoft

Microsoft is using the low-end Surface brothers to take over Google for a spot in the educational trough. Surface Laptop SE is a clamshell laptop that costs $ 249 to $ 329, depending on the configuration, and is sold through educational institutions. It is designed to run only Windows 11 SE, the company’s new painstaking operating system tuned for the K-8 crowd, and Microsoft 365 for Education and Office apps. Congratulations to teachers or IT admins who have complained about Chromebooks for the past year. I have a chance to complain about Windows.

And before you bother trying to figure out what “SE” means, Microsoft says it doesn’t mean anything. It also has nothing in common with Surface Laptop.

If this sounds familiar, stop me. An inexpensive notebook with a 2.5 lb (1.1 kg) plastic body. 11.6 inch, 1,366×768 pixel LCD screen. Dual-core Celeron or quad-core Pentium M CPU; 4GB or 8GB of RAM; 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. Wi-Fi 5; 720p webcam. If you’ve bought a Chromebook for kids under Tween in the past year, you’re probably familiar with this species.

Combine one USB-A port with one USB-C port to support an external monitor and audio jack to get your Surface Laptop SE. Microsoft rates battery life as up to 16 hours. It doesn’t charge via USB-C, but it doesn’t even require a Surface connector. Surface Laptop SE is repairable, but not upgradeable. The screws are easily accessible and the screen, keyboard and battery can be replaced, but the memory and storage are soldered.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Chromebooks are now a school staple because Chrome OS can run in a lightweight, low-cost configuration. Software and deployment tools have grown around them to provide the tools teachers and IT managers need to catch up.

Therefore, Microsoft is trying to experience its own tightly integrated hardware / software package at a similar price and mimic the role calls of Chromebook providers (Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, HP, etc.). Is natural. We also offer a Windows 11 SE model that is likely to be a variation of the Chromebook.

Playing Now: Look at this: Windows 11: Does Microsoft Learn From Past Mistakes?

6:56

Like clothes, kids will soon grow larger than the 11.6-inch screen. But larger screens push up prices. That’s a big reason why laptops of that size are still so popular. Perhaps there are different sizes and prices for laptops running Windows 11 SE like Chromebooks, but third-party laptop vendors check operating system reception before committing. You may have to wait.

Schools can deploy standard images of Windows 11 SE, but Microsoft says that one of the advantages of the OS is that the default image contains all the important apps, so the administrator doesn’t necessarily have to do anything. Claims. Also, administrators cannot install Windows 11 SE on systems that are currently running anything else, they can only install it on the systems that are shipped. This is how Chromebooks work, including the same fully cloud-based (and temporary offline features) operations.

Microsoft says you don’t have to worry about e-waste factors:

[We] Through the Microsoft Device Trade-in Program, Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher Program, and Microsoft Voluntary Recycling Program, partners make great efforts to mitigate the environmental impact of PC replacement, and customers look for recycling programs locally. I encourage you to do that. community.

In addition, Microsoft and many other PC makers have adopted the goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions from new PCs that can be purchased compared to older PCs.

For more information on Microsoft’s commitment to sustainability, see the Microsoft Sustainability Report. Information on sustainability initiatives specific to Microsoft devices can be found in the Devices Sustainability Report.

This seems to be an improvement over the Windows 10 S (and now Windows 11 S) operating system, the company’s last attempt to “regain the classroom.” Unlike the “S” version, even if you can run it on this hardware, there is no upgrade path to Windows 11 Pro.

Please tell us about the benefits of Windows 11 SE and related hardware over Chromebooks, as well as tight integration with Office apps.

Windows 11 SE devices like the Surface Laptop SE provide a great web-first experience. However, these products also offer a comprehensive offline experience, including full use of Microsoft Office applications and a wide range of other offline education experiences, as well as the ability for IT to secure, manage, and repair relatively easily.

For example, educators can distribute homework using the OneNote Class Notebook, which includes all materials with embedded videos. Students can read and watch videos offline and enter their answers in OneNote, PowerPoint, and Word (all pre-installed). When you reconnect at school, your assignments will automatically sync to the cloud and you can submit them.

Prices for the UK and Australia have not been announced, but $ 249 translates into about $ 185 or $ 340.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/microsofts-249-surface-laptop-se-takes-on-chromebooks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos