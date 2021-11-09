Google Pixel 6 Pro charges much slower than Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, test show





Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro offer low charging speeds with a peak power of 22W, tests show. According to reports, the Pro variant charges significantly slower than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra when charged with a Google 30W USB-C charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS). Both of these phones have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh, but the products offered by the Korean company consume more power to reduce the time required to fully charge the smartphone. increase. The report also claims that both Pixel 6-series smartphones offer an average of only 13W on a full cycle.

Tests run and reported by the Android Authority show that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can consume up to 22W of power when charged with a Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS). In the test, we used Google Pixel 6 Pro for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which consumes 25W of power from the same charger. Tests have also shown that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra takes 62 minutes and 49 minutes to fully charge, while the Google Pixel Pro takes about 111 minutes to fully charge the 5,000mAh battery.

The report further describes the average power for the entire full cycle. Google Pixel 6 Pro consumes 22W of peak power and takes about 31 minutes to charge until it is 50% fully charged. This is in line with Google’s claim that a Google 30W USB-C charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS) will charge up to 50% in 30 minutes, and if you post 50%, the test will show you a Google phone. Has been shown to consume 15W of power at about 62%. Battery capacity drops to 12W at 75% capacity and reaches 2.5W by the time the battery averages 13W at full cycle. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra draws 28W of peak power before reducing it at the 50% mark. According to the report, above 50%, the phone consumes 20W of power up to the 85% mark and the last 15% consumes 6W of power.

However, there are trade-offs regarding temperature. During the first 50% charge, the temperature of the Google Pixel 6 Pro reaches 35 degrees Celsius. After that, it will probably drop to about 25 degrees Celsius so as not to strain the battery. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach temperatures up to 50 percent around 35 degrees Celsius and over 30 degrees Celsius for the rest of the charging cycle.

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, the Google Pixel 6 series supports charging up to 30W, and the company may have conducted misleading marketing in this regard. Gadgets 360 searched for this allegation on Google’s support page and the Pixel 6 technical specifications page, but couldn’t find it. Google just claims that you can charge your Pixel 6 smartphone with a Google 30W USB-C charger up to 50% in 30 minutes. I contacted Google for clarification. This report will be updated as soon as we receive a call back.

