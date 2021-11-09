Atlanta’s technology cluster, the first global business forum to spotlight the innovation district





Due to the many areas of expertise in the technology industry in Atlanta, it can be difficult to identify one or two that define a city. However, according to the organizers, this so-called Atlanta issue is in favor of the 1st Global USA Business Forum, which works on multiple innovation clusters at one event.

Novelis Inc. Dev Ahuja, Executive Vice President and CFO of, is a keynote speaker discussing manufacturing innovation at the 1st Global USA Business Forum, November 17-18.

The November 17-18 virtual forum will be subtitled “Leveraging Opportunities in a Globally Digitized Economy” and will spotlight some of Atlanta’s technology clusters such as manufacturing, innovation, cybersecurity and supply chains. You can guess. John McIntire, co-sponsor and managing director of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Center for International Business Education and Research (GT-CIBER), said that companies, universities and organizations will provide the opportunity to work together to promote innovation and further global business. Stated.

The first forum will combine the 27th Georgia Institute of Technology Global Business Forum with the 12th US India Business Summit (UIBS) to reach a wider international audience and speakers, said UIBS Program Chairman. Co-sponsor Ani Agnihotri explained. He added that the forum is not limited to a single topic, but introduces a variety of speakers in terms of country, content and subject matter.

We have grown in terms of content and programming. Want to play at the global level? Agnihotri mentioned the Global USA Business Forum, which he expects to be an annual event. A private non-profit organization of the same name will host other symposiums throughout the year.

Dr. McIntyre said bringing together people who wouldn’t normally talk to each other would help scholars, professionals and executives consolidate Atlanta’s strengths and develop multiple innovation clusters at the same time.

Conference sessions on The Future of Technologies will cover data centers, fintech, healthcare technology, and IT from a regional, national, and international perspective, exploring opportunities for collaboration between research and business.

Agnihotri said the recent announcement by technology giants such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft in Atlanta that they have set up offices here has contributed to the city’s fast-growing technology cluster.

He said these are game-changing things.

He added that manufacturing technology is also accelerating exponentially and tends to be explored in sessions focusing on artificial intelligence and automation as a factor in manufacturing competitiveness.

Novellis Inc, an Atlanta-based aluminum manufacturer. Dev Ahuja, Executive Vice President and CFO of, was the first keynote speaker in the forum to discuss manufacturing innovation, followed by fireside chats on the same topic. CB Velayuthan, Global Managing Director of Equinix’s Strategic Alliance, will lead a panel session on global trends in digital infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Like other cities around the world, Atlanta has been developing various innovation clusters for some time, and the number of corporate innovation centers is increasing, Dr. McIntyre said.

John McIntire

Its pregnancy process; consultants have previously pointed out that, with the exception of the strong bohemian index, they had rated Atlanta as having all the elements to become a tech powerhouse. Anyway, Atlanta has already developed many of the world’s most important innovation districts, Dr. McIntria said.

Close to Georgia Institute of Technology, a healthcare corridor around Emory University, and the central city of Georgia State University, where new technologies and research areas are being developed, Tech Square in Midtown is like the Oxford Road Corridor in Manchester. It constitutes an innovation district that has the potential to rival the universities of. , United Kingdom; Cambridge Innovation Center in the United Kingdom and the United States. Harvard University Innovation Center in Boston. The St. Louis Cortex Innovation Community, and the Raleigh Durham Research Triangle, he claimed.

The University of Georgia’s concentration of forestry, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural research could also form an innovation district, despite a 90-minute commute from Atlanta to Athens, Dr. McIntyre added.

Is Atlanta Modeling the Future of the Innovation District? There are many such districts around the world, but the Atlanta method is another. Dr. McIntyre referred to Bruce Katz and Jeremy Nowax’s book, which emphasized the city’s power to invest in innovation and development, and described its new style of regionalism.

The Future of the Innovation District will be featured at the 1st Global USA Business Forum by keynote speakers Philip Shapira, a professor at Georgia Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Public Policy, and a professor of management, innovation, and policy at the Manchester Institute of Innovation Research at the University of Manchester Alliance. Can be done. Manchester Business School.

The future of the workforce is also a major theme of the forum, especially as the supply chain addresses post-COVID employment challenges, Dr. McIntyre pointed out. This issue will be addressed by keynote speaker Victor McCrary, Vice-Chair of the National Science Board and Vice-President of the Research and Graduate Program at the District of Columbia University. Level and work in service.

Aniaguni Hotori

The future of the workforce is especially important as the industry has had to rethink its employment strategies to rescale and upscale since COVID. Agnihotri said up to 30% of businesses in certain sectors were closed during the pandemic and survivors are not yet out of the forest.

Cybersecurity has a significant impact on meetings, as topics are a concern across all technical disciplines. It is also the foundation of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s state-of-the-art academic department, the School of Cybersecurity and Privacy, chaired by former President of the University of Computing, Richard Demiro. Dr. McIntyre said there are reasons around the world for us to focus on this subject.

The 1st Global USA Business Forum will be organized into one session track that all participants can participate in, instead of two simultaneous tracks like last year’s virtual event that attracted about 200 participants.

Featuring approximately 38 speakers, this year’s forum sessions include:

Manufacturing Competitiveness and Automation, the Future of the Workforce After COVID The Future of Technology Data Centers, FinTech, Healthcare, IT Cybersecurity, Privacy Innovation in Entrepreneurship and Technology, including Treatment COVID-19 Impacts on Global Supply Chain Global talent mobility

These seven topics are focused on areas of interest in improving global business and competitiveness in the United States, areas of interest in Georgia and the Southern Region, new technology clusters in Georgia, and Tech Square. Dr. McIntyre pointed out that it reflects his area of ​​expertise.

Agni Hotori said the 1st Global USA Business Forum will bring together an audience of executives, professionals, consultants, media, lawyers, students and scholars.

The forum is effectively presented, but he added that future meetings, including quarterly symposiums, are planned as face-to-face events.

This timely forum is about building partnerships, driving innovation, and leveraging the reciprocity of goals to increase competitiveness and success, Dr. McIntyre said.

Register here for the virtual forums November 17-18. For more information, please contact Agnihotri at ani @ usaindiabusinesssummit.com.

