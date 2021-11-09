Microsoft announces new Chrome OS rival Windows 11 SE





Microsoft has created a new version of Windows 11 designed for students and schools. Windows 11 SE will only ship on low-cost laptops built for the K-8 classroom. This represents another attempt by Microsoft to gain popularity in Google’s various Chromebooks and schools in the United States.

Microsoft had a hard time understanding why schools and students flocked to Chromebooks. The company previously tried S-mode, which locks down Windows 10 to apps in the Microsoft Store. This limitation was more frustrating for end users and schools, as the Microsoft Store didn’t have enough apps to make sense.

Windows 11 SE comes pre-installed with all the major Microsoft 365 apps.Image: Microsoft

Windows 11 SE takes a different approach than the Windows edition for schools, and points in the same direction that Microsoft used Windows 10 X before the cancellation. Windows 11 SE is only available to school and educational customers on new, low-cost devices. Windows 11 SE is, of course, optimized for Microsoft Edge, Office, and Microsoft’s cloud-based services, but it’s not limited to Microsoft apps.

Windows 11 SE also supports third-party apps such as Zoom and Chrome. This is because we want to give the school the option of using the best one, says Paige Johnson, Microsoft’s Head of Education and Marketing. Responsible for apps installed by IT managers, who can manage devices and update silently outside class hours.

However, most of the changes in Windows 11 SE are fairly minor. Over the past 18 months, Microsoft has talked to teachers and students to get feedback on what they’ve done with low-cost Windows laptops. With this feedback, apps always launch in full-screen mode on Windows 11 SE, and Microsoft has removed multiple snap layouts in this edition and adopted a single mode that allows apps to be placed side by side.

Microsoft has simplified the snap layout for Windows 11 SE.Image: Microsoft

The new widgets section in Windows 11 has also been removed in SE. This is because Microsoft found it distracting in the classroom environment. Microsoft Edge is also configured to accept Chrome extensions that are turned off by default in Windows 11. This change is clearly aware of the fact that many schools in the United States rely on Chrome extensions as part of their use of Chrome OS. By default, Windows 11 SE backs up your documents to OneDrive, and offline support makes it easy for students to use these Windows 11 SE laptops as well as in the classroom.

Windows 11 SE comes with a new colorful Bloom wallpaper by default, with some changes to the way apps are bundled. You may use two different versions of OneNote or Teams on Windows 11, but Microsoft has cleaned this up on Windows 11 SE, so only one version will be installed.

Windows 11 SE is only available on low-cost laptops sold to schools. Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo, and Positivo are all creating Windows 11 SE laptops in the coming months. Microsoft also has its own $ 249 Surface Laptop SE, which is the setting for Windows 11 SE. The base model comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of eMMC storage, and a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display. You can read all of Surface Laptop SE here.

The Surface Laptop SE specification indicates the types of low-cost devices that ship with Windows 11 SE. According to Microsoft, we hope that Windows 11 SE will work well with these low-cost laptops, with significant performance improvements for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage devices.

The $ 249 Surface Laptop SE is included with Windows 11 SE.Image: Microsoft

According to Microsoft, Windows 11 SE isn’t the shortest, but it’s a big part of the enterprise’s overall effort to compete with Chrome OS. Microsoft often overlooked why Chrome OS is so easy to use and manage for IT administrators and schools. Your Windows 11 SE laptop can now immediately communicate with Microsoft Intune for setup purposes.

This allows IT administrators to easily provision these devices using a simpler back-end management console for education. Microsoft also bundles apps such as Teams, Office, OneNote, Minecraft for Education, and Flipgrid with Windows 11 SE, so IT admins don’t need to install them separately. This gives students instant access to apps and cloud documents by simply opening their Windows 11 SE laptop and entering their login information.

Microsoft expects Windows 11 SE laptops to appear in the education channel later this year and 2022, just as the education purchase season begins.

