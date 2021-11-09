A secret Google code that you can enter now to unlock hidden games





You can unlock the game load hidden in Google.

All you need to do is enter the correct code into the search engine.

These games are Easter eggs, coded by Google by a witty developer.

And they’re all free to play, so it’s a great way to kill time.

Some of these games are also available on TikTok.

Game fans may know that Atari Breakout is famous as an arcade classic.

It involves breaking colored blocks with a ball you control with your spacebar.

To play, enter the text “Atari Breakout” in Google Search.

The beloved Pac-Man game is easy to play on Google.

Simply enter “Pacman” in the search and click “Play”.

Google will play a Tic Tac Toe game, also known as Noughts and Cross, against you.

Simply enter “TicTacToe” in the search.

It may be harder to win than you think.

Tic Tac Toe is one of the classic games you can play on Google.Google

Snake had enthusiastic fans in the 90’s, but Google Chrome is a great way to keep playing addictive games.

Simply type “playsnake” in Google Search and the game will pop up.

There is also a hidden dinosaur game inside Google that you can play without internet connection.

Nicknamed Dino Runner, it’s an endless runner game where you’ll see you sprint and jump over obstacles to get a high score.

It is designed to provide something to phone and laptop users when WiFi is down.

Pac-Man is a popular arcade classic that can also be played on Google.Google

First, you need to lose access to both WiFi and mobile internet. Turn off the Internet on your computer or switch to airplane mode on your phone.

Then load Google Chrome and try launching a website that should fail.

Then you’ll see the No Internet page with dinosaurs at the top.

On your computer, simply press the spacebar to activate the game.

Then hit the spacebar to jump over obstacles and get a higher score.

Google’s dinosaur game only appears when you’re offline. Google

For mobile users, tap the dinosaur with your finger and then tap the screen to make the dinosaur jump.

The highest score is 99,999, but it’s a difficult goal to hit unless you’re an avid gamer.

