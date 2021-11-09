Innovative imaging technology for dynamic optical nanothermometry





Lifetime images of green (top) and red (bottom) up-conversion emission bands at various temperatures captured by SPLIT. “Credit: Jinyang Liang

Developed by a team of Professors Jinyang Liang and Fiorenzo Vetrone of the University of Quebec National University (INRS), the new imaging technology enables quick 2D temperature measurements without contact. The results of their research were published in Nature Communications. This accurate real-time temperature detection may one day improve photothermia and help in the early diagnosis of skin cancer.

Known as the Single Shot Photoluminescence Lifespan Imaging Thermometer (SPLIT), this technology is based on the emission of rare earth ion-doped nanoparticles. “They are considered nanothermometers because their luminescence properties change with the temperature of the environment, and they are also biocompatible,” said Professor Betrone, a pioneer in the field of study.

Instead of imaging time-consuming luminescence point by point, SPLIT uses a new ultra-fast camera to track how fast the luminescence of these nanoparticles decays at all spatial points. “Our camera is different from a typical camera, which displays one image each time you click. The camera works by capturing all the images of a dynamic event in one snapshot. Next, we’ll rebuild them one by one, “says Ph’s Xianglei Liu. NS. A student of INRS and the lead author of this article.

You can then sense the temperature by checking how quickly the emitted light fades out. Being real-time, SPLIT can track what happened. For the first time, moving samples will be able to measure emission temperature using the lifetime of nanoparticles. “Compared to existing temperature measurement technologies, SPLIT is faster and has higher resolution, which enables more accurate temperature detection in both advanced and economical solutions,” said the ultra-fast imaging specialist. Professor Liang, the home, adds.

Health application

Professors Liang and Vetrone believe that SPLIT technology can enhance, among other things, the ability to detect and treat skin cancer. Currently, the ability to detect melanoma, more specifically micromelanoma, is still limited. Existing diagnostic approaches are limited by invasiveness, resolution, and accuracy, resulting in a large number of unnecessary biopsies.

Therefore, cancer cells can be detected using optical temperature measurements. When cancer cells metabolize faster, they are hotter than normal tissue and are easier to see in SPLIT.

Clinics can use infrared cameras to detect melanoma, but the resolution is lower. “SPLIT represents an important step in technology development. At high resolution, this technology can be used to accurately identify cancerous moles,” says Professor Liang.

This technique can be used not only for detection, but also for monitoring the amount of light during certain types of treatment. For example, photothermia attacks cancer cells through the heat generated by exposure to near-infrared light. “We want to eradicate the cancer, but we don’t want to eradicate the surrounding tissue, so if the temperature is too high, we may reduce treatment or stop for a while. If it is too low, increase the light. You can get the right dose, “says Betrone.

In 2020, the Canadian Cancer Society estimated that 8,000 Canadians were diagnosed with this form of cancer alone.

The article “High-speed wide-field up-conversion emission lifetime temperature measurement made possible by single-shot compression ultra-high-speed imaging” was published in Nature Communications on November 5, 2021.

Skin cancer treatment can also be used to treat other forms of the disease. More info: Xianglei Liu et al, High-speed wide-field up-conversion emission lifetime temperature measurement enabled by single-shot compression ultrafast imaging, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-26701-1

Courtesy of the National Institute of Science-INRS

Quote: https: //phys.org/news/2021-11-imaging-technique-dynamic-optic-nanothermometry.html Dynamic Optical Nanothermometry Obtained on November 9, 2021 (November 9, 2021) Japan) Innovative Imaging Technology

