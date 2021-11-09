You.com search challenges Google with a new look and private mode





You.com is a search engine that challenges Google’s superiority.

You.com

A new search engine called You.com is challenging Google’s dominance, promising better privacy and more sophisticated results. The startup went live on Tuesday and raised $ 20 million from venture capital firm and tech celebrity Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

Currently in public beta testing, You.com does not sell personal information, track it online, or display targeted advertising. You can customize it to your liking and run your search in personal mode, which logs failed searches that need improvement, or in private mode, which logs nothing.

Search engines display results in a grid of tiles that separate information based on search type, such as websites, YouTube videos, images, tweets, posts on TikToks, Reddit and LinkedIn. In addition to these sources, many of the results rely on Microsoft’s Bing search engine. You.com also allows developers to create extensions to further refine their search results.

Richard Socher, Chief of You.com, said: “An innovative interface that allows users to swipe left and right and move the source up and down as they like. Former Salesforce Chief Scientist Executive and Natural Language Processing Researcher. He is a Salesforce AI We founded a startup in collaboration with former leader Bryan McCann.

According to analytics firm StatCounter, You.com is on the list of small businesses that are willing to undertake search giant Google, which accounts for 92% of searches worldwide. DuckDuckGo, Brave, Ecosia and StartPage all promise better privacy. Many of these companies use Microsoft’s Bing behind the scenes, and none have significantly reduced Google’s dominance.

Google uses your personal information for targeted advertising, but is trying to adapt to increased privacy confidentiality. It also provides private search tips. Google did not comment.

With antitrust regulators looking at Google’s business, it’s definitely a good time to launch a rival search engine. Google promotes its own projects to each other. For example, Google is set as the default search engine in Chrome browsers and Android mobile software. We also recommend using Google Search, Gmail, Google Docs and other properties to switch your browser to Chrome.

You.com displays search results as tiles that users can swipe to narrow down the results.

You.com

