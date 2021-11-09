Google uses Google Maps to send anti-regulatory promotions to small businesses





Zoom in / Take a look, you landed in my “Google Ads” space and there are 3 homes … it costs $ 1,400.

Ron Amadeo / Hasbro

Google is quietly seeking help from small businesses to protect nearly $ 2 trillion in businesses from antitrust laws. In response to legislative bills such as the Platform Monopoly Termination Act, which bans platform owners from supporting their services over competition, Google tells small business owners that these bills find customers online. He says he needs to contact him because he will lose his ability. Their lawmakers on the matter.

I’ve seen Google take political action before. It usually takes the form of a blog post that grabs a headline from CEO Sundar Pichai, who defends the latest product bundling scheme. However, the strategy here seems new. Instead of writing public blog posts, Google is quietly targeting users who have business listings on Google Maps. These users report receiving junk emails linking to Google’s new antitrust site and “action items” in the Google Business Profile UI.

Both email and Google My Business action items ask for a click: “New legislation can impact your business. Proposed legislation can make it harder to find a business online.” increase. Both items link to this site. The site is full of horrifying words that encourage users to “keep up-to-date with bills that could impact their business.” This site encourages interested users to subscribe to Google’s new political activity mailing list. The registration form states, “I agree that by clicking this button, Google will be able to contact me about legislative and regulatory issues, events and advocacy opportunities related to me. Work.”

Screenshot of Google site. We are asking users to subscribe to the political mailing list.

Ron Amadeo

The site never mentions bills like the “Platform Monopoly Termination Act” by name, and as a result, the debate can be quite difficult for the general public to understand. This site talks about obscure “laws” that hurt businesses and repeatedly references “these bills” without mentioning which bills they are talking about. Only by clicking on some of the “more info” links at the bottom will you read the linked press release to explain certain parts of the law being proposed to search engines, advertising platforms, and app stores. You can find the subject of the page. ..

advertisement

After giving the usual courtesy of the importance of small businesses in a pandemic, Google’s site sees resistance to antitrust as a grassroots movement. It can confuse many of the digital tools that are business and depend on every day. “

Google provides some bullet points that explain how having to compete individually in each market can have a negative impact on SMEs.

If passed, these bills could cost your business time and money as follows:

Business listings (phone numbers, addresses, business hours, etc.) can disappear from Google Search and Maps, making it harder for your customers to find you. Digital marketing is less effective if Google Ads products are disconnected from each other and from Google Analytics. When Gmail, documents, and calendars are split and don’t work together seamlessly, you’re less productive.

Google claims that promoting its own service over its competitors is the only way to get rich search results.

Google

The site also includes the image above, claiming that limiting the ability of Google Search to promote Google products beyond its competitors will result in the complete loss of rich search results. “Before” and “After” screenshots show the usual rich search results (using Google Maps) with large texts, customer ratings, opening hours, photos, links to phone calls and directions, etc. It contains. Using the “after” example, Google has blocked the company from artificially placing Google Maps on top of its competitors, which does not mean any rich results and has been standard since 1998. Claims to mean returning to the “10 Bluelink” interface. Time to find a local business this way.

This is a strange argument. Google doesn’t mention why Google Maps and rich results are so closely tied together and why you can’t see rich search results from different local information providers, such as who the top results are. .. Google specifically features the entire “structured data format” so that your site can provide a wealth of search results. GoogleSearch regularly displays customer ratings and pricing information from sites such as Facebook, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. The only difference is that the information isn’t formatted prominently like Google Maps and isn’t pinned to the top of the page. Understanding how to provide third-party map data for Google search doesn’t seem like an impossible task. Especially when Google’s mission as a company is to “organize information around the world and make it accessible and useful to people around the world.”

I signed up for the mailing list. We will let you know if more interesting FUDs occur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/11/google-sends-anti-regulation-propaganda-to-small-businesses-using-google-maps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos