China Protects and Promotes Cultural Relics with Science and Technology Innovation – OpenGov Asia





Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Corporation (HKSTP) unveiled the FinTech Virtual Lab at this year’s Hong Kong FinTech Week. The new lab aims to accelerate FinTech’s research and development (R & D) and commercialization in Hong Kong. There was also a discussion of how finance, science and technology can be combined to address climate risk.

The first FinTech virtual lab to accelerate the FinTech R & D ecosystem

FinTech Virtual Lab, under HKSTP’s flagship STP platform and supported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), provides access for banks, institutions and technology ventures to build and test the latest FinTech innovations. R & D environment.

Addresses the key challenges facing FinTech developers. They often do not have enough data and need to work with external data providers to build solutions together. In addition, the traditional machine learning approach requires all parties to upload data to a central server for model training. Such data transfers often pose data security and privacy issues.

HKSTP CEO said the theme of this year’s Hong Kong FinTech Week is the scaling of FinTech Future Together, which is well suited for launching FinTech virtual labs. This is made possible by cross-industry collaboration and facilitates far greater innovation in the ecosystem.

With the future development of commercial data exchange platforms, FinTech Virtual Lab will serve as another powerful tool for further accelerating and commercializing FinTech innovation in Hong Kong.

HKMA’s Chief FinTech Officer, HKMA’s FinTech 2025 Strategy builds a new data infrastructure, further expands FinTech’s talent pool, improves the ecosystem, and ultimately the financial sector comprehensively integrates technology. He said he would encourage adoption.

He resonated with HKMA’s vision and added FinTech Virtual Lab, which provides a unique environment for driving FinTech development for the financial industry. The lab is expected to play an important role in strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a FinTech hub in Asia.

FinTech Virtual Lab’s Federated Learning Network is run by a private neobank in China to help financial institutions, tech ventures and external data providers jointly build machine learning models and allow companies to keep their data in sources. Provides a safe way.

Participants will benefit from stronger AI models and protect data privacy by aggregating insights from each other’s data without having to disclose the data. This is the first proof of concept for an associative learning network from HKSTP and will soon introduce similar tools and environments to other industries.

It’s also the first time a federated learning network for multiple companies has been set up in Hong Kong, ready to join more financial institutions and technology ventures.

The HKSTP Pavilion features highly innovative FinTech-related solutions

FinTech Virtual Lab aims to help FinTech ventures speed up their R & D activities and improve the quality of their products and services. The platform is open to FinTech ventures in Hong Kong. The first beneficiaries were science park park companies, 30 of which exhibited at 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week.

Building a sustainable future across Hong Kong and GBA

Also, as part of Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021, the CEO of HKSTP was attended on stage by the Chief Development Strategist of the Institute for Environmental Studies, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to discuss the intersection of finance and finance. Science and technology to combat climate change to build a clean and sustainable future across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opengovasia.com/china-protects-and-promotes-cultural-relics-with-sci-tech-innovations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos