Hextech Mayhem joins Riot Games LoL single player lineup





In Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, published by the publisher on Tuesday, Riot Forge is adding another single-player game to its repertoire. Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm runner developed by Choice Provisions, an indie studio known for the Bit.Trip series.

Hextech Mayhem: League of Legends Story is the third single-player game set in the League of Legends world. Both follow Ruined King and CONV / RGENCE, which are still under development. The game starring explosive expert Jiggs, and according to a press release, players can avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, and use light fuses to create an explosive chain reaction to achieve maximum mayhem. , Jump to the game soundtrack and attack. “

Hextech Mayhem will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on November 16th.

Riot continues to expand League of Legends lore at Hextech Mayhem

With three single-player games along the way, Riot brings the League of Legends story to more viewers. The hit show “Arcane” has already been ranked number one on all Netflix shows, extending the tradition of Renetera to viewers other than MOBA fans. Hextech Mayhem has joined Ruinet King and CONV / RGENCE to expand its lineup of story-driven League of Legends content. All of these are published by Riot Forge and developed by third party partner studios.

Speaking of which, there isn’t much to go on yet. All we know is that at Hextech Mayhem, Ziggs is working on the creation of the largest bomb in Runeterras history. To do this, he visits different parts of Piltbar (that is, causes confusion). And in the process, he tries to get away from the clutches of fellow Jodl and the uninteresting scientist Heimardinger’s.

Pill overdock. | Provided by Riot Forge

Riot will publish more information about Hextech Mayhem in the Riot Forge video showcase at 12:00 EST on November 16th. The organization will also reveal more about Ruined King, one of the other single-player experiences published by Riot Forge, in the coming weeks.

Hextech Mayhem will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on November 16th, and pre-orders will include a dedicated Ruined Ziggs Skin. The game will soon be available on the Netflix mobile app and will be part of your Netflix membership.

